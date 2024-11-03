CLING SWEEPS I-75 RACEWAY USCS CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

By Roby Helm

SWEETWATER, TN – November 2, 2024 – Sterling Cling of Tempe, AZ swept the United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters Championship Weekend on Saturday night at I-75 Raceway with his second win in as many nights in the 30-lap Feature Race. Over two nights of racing, Cling led every lap in every race he competed in.

Cling won the 25-lap Feature Race on Friday night on the 3/8-mile clay oval, leading every lap, for 55 straight laps of leading a Feature Race with Saturday night’s win. He also led every lap to win a pair of eight-lap Heat Races for a Friday night, Saturday night total of 71 consecutive laps led.

Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS started sixth and finished second to earn the Wilwood Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award. Max Stambaugh of Lima, OH drove to his second straight top three finish with a third-place effort. National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry McCarl of Altoona, IA was fourth, and Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC took the fifth spot.

Morgan Turpen-Havener of Gallatin, TN was sixth, and Ricky Peterson of Rawson, OH finished seventh. Chris Martin of Ankeny, IA took the eighth spot and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Barlett, TN clinched his 16th USCS National Championship with a ninth-place finish. Gunnar Setser of Columbus, IN rounded out the top ten.

Hannah Merritt of Nesbit, MS finished 15th and was honored as the 2024 USCS National Rookie of the Year. In preliminary action, the two eight-lap Heat Races were won by Cling in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, and Howard in the Butlerbuilt Racing Products Second Heat.

The United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters has concluded its 2024 season. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097. Series Officials will be working on the 2025 schedule and will be making further announcements in the coming weeks.

United Sprint Car Series Presented By K&N Filters would like to thank its competitors, fans, tracks and sponsors that have made the 2024 a success. The 2024 USCS Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES PRESENTED BY K&N FILTERS EVENT AT I-75 RACEWAY IN SWEETWATER, TN ON 11/1/24:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 34 Sterling Cling, Tempe, AZ (1); 2. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (6); 3. 71 Max Stambaugh, Lima, OH (3); 4. 24 Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (7); 5. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (5); 6. 10m Mogan Turpen-Havener, Gallatin, TN (9); 7. 2 Ricky Peterson, Rawson, OH (8); 8. 44 Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (10); 9. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (4); 10. G5 Gunnar Setser, Columbus, IN (2); 11. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (11); 12. 48 Wade Buttrey, Fairview, TN (12); 13. 13x Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA (15); 14. 01 Steve Irwin, Fenton, MI (14); 15. 16 Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS (13); 16. 61 Sean Wimpee, Mobile, AL (16).

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. Cling; 2. Stambaugh; 3. Moss; 4. Gray; 5. Martin; 6. Buttrey; 7. Merritt; 8. Wimpee.

BUTLERBUILT RACING PRODUCTS HEAT 2: 1. Howard; McCarl; 3. Setser; 4. Turpen-Havener; 5. Peterson; 6. Willingham; 7. Irwin; 8. Brashier.