AMERICAN RACER CONTINUES AS THE OFFICIAL TIRE OF MUST SEE RACING

From Must See Racing

November 3, 2024- Holly, MI-Must See Racing Sprint Series officials announced today that AMERICAN RACER will continue as the official and exclusive series tire for 2025.

Must See Racing president Jim Hanks “Performance is the foundation of our steadfast pursuit of excellence showcasing nationally recognized

race teams at first class race tracks providing race fans with exciting and compelling racing entertainment, news and content.”

Tire performance and costs are one of the most important components in racing creating a complex and often difficult dynamic for competitors

and officials alike.

“As the overall costs of racing continues to challenge, the AMERICAN RACER tire levels the playing field between widespread race team tire

budgets while significantly reducing the cost for all the teams to competitively compete.

The AMERICAN RACER management team, engineers and distributor Keyser Manufacturing Co. have delivered on every commitment and

promise enabling MSR to not only meet, but consistently exceed, our objectives of safety, presenting a level competitive playing field and

providing tire quality and cost management for the race teams “concluded Hanks.

Visit mustseeracing.com for news and updates.