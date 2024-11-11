Hangtown 100 caps Placerville Speedway season Friday & Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets are primed to take on Placerville Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the 5th running of the Hangtown 100.

Two night ticket packages and single night tickets are available by visiting https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-111524 or by purchasing at the gate on race day. The event puts a wrap on the 2024 season at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway.

Last year saw Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson claim his second Hangtown 100 championship, while winning the feature each night. Larson also scooped up the inaugural running of the event in 2019.

This Friday’s opening night main event will hand out $5,000-to-win, with Saturday offering $10,000-to-win the much anticipated 100-lap contest.

“The Hangtown 100 has become a marquee event to close out the season at Placerville Speedway,” commented track Promoter Scott Russell. “The USAC National Midgets have put on some breathtaking shows here the last several years and we expect more of the same this weekend. Hopefully the fans will come out and support two great nights of racing this Friday and Saturday.”

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets are set for a busy West Coast swing that gets underway at Placerville Speedway on Friday. Locust Grove, Oklahoma driver Daison Pursley brings the series point lead into the Golden State as he searches for a USAC championship, before hitting the Kubota High Limit Racing trail next year.

Behind Pursley in the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship standings are Xtreme Outlaw & POWRi Midget champ Cannon McIntosh, Ryan Timms, 2024 USAC National Sprint Car titlist Logan Seavey and Zach Daum.

Seavey has put together a fantastic season across all three USAC National divisions and will be gunning for the Hangtown 100 this weekend in front of his home state fans.

Fresh off a tremendous rookie campaign with the World of Outlaws, California native and fan favorite Buddy Kofoid is geared up to return home for the Hangtown 100. Kofoid captured the event in 2022 and hopes to do so again after locking up Rookie of the Year honors last week with the Outlaws.

Former winner of the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial, Corey Day of Clovis, will be another California favorite on hand. Day has had a phenomenal season including wins at the Trophy Cup, the Super Dirt Cup and the Gold Cup Race of Champions among others.

Placerville Speedway has also hosted a pair of Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midget events this year, with wins going to Hanford’s Michael Faccinto and Bakersfield’s Cade Lewis, who went on to wrap up the series title in October.

More drivers looking to bring home the Hangtown 100 will include Justin Grant, Tanner Thorson, Spencer Bayston, Emerson Axsom, Chris Windom, Shane Golobic, Tyler Courtney, Tanner Carrick, Kaylee Bryson, Drake Edwards and others.

The Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints will complement the event each night. The division has provided entertaining racing during the Hangtown 100 over the last few years. Langley, BC driver Levi Klatt brought home the big win during the finale last season.

𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼:

The front gate will open at 3pm each night with Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour taking place until 6pm. Live music will be performed pre-race from 4-6pm on Friday night by Kyliana Mari, while Saturday features tunes from 3-5pm by Ed Wilson.

The pit meeting will occur at 4pm, with cars on track around 5. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.