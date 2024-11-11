UPDATED NATIONAL PAVEMENT SPRINT CAR RANKINGS RELEASED

November 10, 2024 – Anderson, Indiana – The National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings released its updated rankings Sunday. This is the third release since its inception on August 30, 2024.

The latest rankings come less than a week before the BITNILE.com Open Wheel Showdown November 14-16 at the “Bullring” at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Aaron Willison has continued to hold the lead since the first edition was announced. But Kody Swanson has closed the gap to within two points. The Open Wheel Showdown will play a huge part in determining who the 2024 National Pavement Sprint Car Rankings champion will be. Both drivers are expected to compete in the Open Wheel Showdown.

Bobby Santos III currently sits in third place in the current rankings, but there is no mathematical way he can finish any better than third. The title will be decided between Willison and Swanson.

Thirteen of the top twenty in the most recent poll are expected to compete in this weekend’s 50K event in Las Vegas. Due to this, there could be some movement among the top twenty. The final poll will be released after December 7, 2024. The final pavement sprint car race will take place that night when the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series visits Auburndale, Florida.

Swanson has gained ground on Willison due to several strong outings in the month of October. Swanson was crowned the 500 Sprint Car Tour champion on October 19.

Willison was at the top of the rankings from the initial release and has yet to relinquish the top spot. Willison has won twelve times in 2024 with seven different series racing coast-to-coast. Willison is also the defending Open Wheel Showdown champion.

Drivers of note in the top twenty include 15-year-old Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series points leader Colton Bettis who is currently fourth. CJ Leary who has only made seven pavement starts is eleventh.

PAVEMENT RANKINGS #3 (As of 10/10/24)

1. 56 – Aaron Willison

2. 54 – Kody Swanson

3. 43 – Bobby Santos III

4. 29 – Colton Bettis

5. 28 – Dakoda Armstrong

6. 21.5 – Dave Hamilton Jr.

7. 20 – Tyler Roahrig

8. 13 – Kyle O’Gara

9. 11 – Ryan Litt

10. 10.5 – Casey Tillman

11. 10 – CJ Leary

Jeff Montgomery

Evan Margeson

14. 9.5 – Joe Liguori

15. 8 – Taylor Ferns

16. 7 – Jake Trainor

17. 6.5 – Sport Allen

18. 6 – James Miller

Mike Murgoitio

20. 5.5 – Colton Nelson