RAIN & COLD CANCELS NOV 15-16 USAC MIDGET HANGTOWN 100 AT PLACERVILLE

From USAC

Placerville, California (November 14, 2024)………Steady rainfall throughout the week and a forecast of frigid temperatures have forced cancellation of the November 15-16 Hangtown 100 at California’s Placerville Speedway.

Both nights of the event featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship will not be rescheduled.

USAC National Midget racing in California will now resume on Wednesday, November 20, at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway. The series continues on from there at Merced Speedway on Friday-Saturday, November 22-23; to Bakersfield Speedway on Tuesday, November 26; and to Ventura Raceway on Saturday, November 30, for the 83rd running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame.