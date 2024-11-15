KYLE LARSON ADDS FOUR ﻿USAC MIDGET RACES TO HIS SCHEDULE IN NOVEMBER

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (November 14, 2024)………The racing season isn’t over yet for NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson.

Fresh off the season finale at Phoenix Raceway this past weekend, Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) has confirmed that he’ll be behind the wheel for four upcoming USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship events during the month of November in California.

Larson will team up with Silva Motorsports to compete in Midget Madness at Merced Speedway on November 22-23, the November Classic at Bakersfield Speedway on November 26 and the 83rd running of the ARP Turkey Night Grand Prix Presented by the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame at Ventura Raceway on November 30.

For all three of these events, Larson will be teammates with fellow sprint car star Tyler Courtney, who recently announced he’ll be driving for Paul Silva during the final seven USAC Midget races of the season as well as the Chili Bowl Nationals in January.

Larson owns three career victories at Merced Speedway with all three wins coming in a sprint car during the traditional November event at the track. This month, he will be making his first start at Merced since 2021.

Larson will enter the race at Bakersfield Speedway with an average finish of 1.5 in his two previous November Classic starts. He won the event in 2019 before finishing second one year later in 2020.

To round out the November swing, Larson will be seeking a fourth career victory in the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ventura Raceway. In addition to his win in the race last year, he also won the race in 2012, 2016 and 2019.

Following the completion of the three USAC National Midget Series events on his schedule, Larson will travel to Australia to join Kubota High Limit Racing for three nights of racing on December 28-30.

Race fans can watch all of these events live on FloRacing.