Hagar Scores Season-Ending Triumph at Riverside International Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (Nov. 21, 2024) – Derek Hagar wrapped up the 2024 racing season with a victory last Saturday, marking the second straight season he’s ended with a trip into Victory Lane.

“It’s huge to win the final race of the season,” he said. “That really helps carry you into the offseason on the right note.”

Hagar, who made his driving debut for A.G. Rains, swept the night at Riverside International Speedway. He won a heat race from the pole position and the feature from the outside of the front row.

“The track certainly had some character,” he said. “That was probably the roughest track I’ve ever driven on. We got a good draw for the heat race and there were no passing points so the heat finish lined us up for the feature. We got out front in it and I just tried to race smart. I was patient behind a lot of lapped cars and didn’t push the issue.”

The winning performance marked Hagar’s third straight season of reaching 13 feature triumphs and the fifth time in his career.

It was also Hagar’s eighth win of the season at Riverside International Speedway.

QUICK RESULTS –

Nov. 16 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

36 races, 13 wins, 23 top fives, 28 top 10s, 31 top 15s, 31 top 20s

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/dhrracing

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Nutrien Ag Solutions

Nutrien Ag Solutions® is the retail division of Nutrien® Ltd., the world’s largest crop inputs company. We provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at more than 1,700 global locations. We help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed. For more information, visit http://www.NutrienAgSolutions.com .

“Nutrien Ag Solutions is big into racing and a big sponsor for Jonathan Davenport,” Hagar said. “It really came about through our powder coating business and it’s turned into a good relationship. I always thought it’d be cool to have Nutrien Ag Solutions as a sponsor being here in Arkansas. I feel fortunate to be picked to carry their name on our race car.”

Hagar would like to thank Nutrien Ag Solutions, Sonic of Dyersburg, Keith Jones Promotions, Boat Warehouse, West Tennessee Expediting, Inc., Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64 and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.