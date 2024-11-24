Knoxville Raceway Introduces Keizer Wheels Bonus at 2025 Knoxville Nationals!

From Eric Arnold

Knoxville, Iowa (November 23, 2024) – Knoxville Raceway is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Keizer Wheels for the 2025 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. This multi-year agreement introduces an enticing $100,000 bonus for the Knoxville Nationals winner—provided their sprint car is equipped with Keizer Wheels and hubs on all four corners.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Knoxville Raceway, further enhancing its position as a premier destination for sprint car racing. The new partnership not only underscores Keizer Wheels’ commitment to motorsports but also adds an extra layer of excitement and competition for teams and fans alike.

“This is an exciting new venture for us at Knoxville Raceway,” said General Manager Jason Reed. “Partnering with a parts manufacturer like Keizer Wheels is a testament to the strength of our racing community. The $100,000 bonus provides a significant incentive for teams and showcases the quality of Keizer’s products. We’re proud to work with them to elevate the experience of the Knoxville Nationals.”

Keizer Wheels, a renowned manufacturer of high-performance racing wheels, located in Iowa, is a supporter of Knoxville Raceway’s programs. Their dedication to innovation and excellence in motorsports aligns perfectly with the prestige of the Knoxville Nationals.

Keizer Wheels has won all major sprint car events over the past 27 years, but the Knoxville Nationals is the one race that has eluded us,” said owner Wade Huisman. “We hope with this commitment with this incentive that we can finally win the race that is most important to us.”

The NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is one of the most anticipated events on the racing calendar, drawing top drivers from around the world. With the addition of the Keizer Wheels $100,000 bonus, the stakes are higher than ever, promising an unforgettable show for fans.

The 2025 Knoxville Nationals will take place August 6-9 at Knoxville Raceway, the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Tickets are already on sale, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for this marquee event.

Looking forward to 2025, our 72nd season of weekly racing begins with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws on April 18 and 19, followed by the Pella Motors/Kraig Ford Season Opener on April 26.

Four-Day ticket packages for the 2025 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s on August 6-9 will go on sale to the public December 1, 2024. Look for our complete 2025 schedule at www.knoxvilleraceway.com and on the MyRacePass app.

For all marketing partnership inquiries please email General Manager, Jason Reed at JasonR@knoxvilleraceway.com

