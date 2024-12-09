CRSA SPRINTS REVEAL 20TH ANNIVERSARY LOGO FOR 2025

As the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints continue their preparation for the 20th year of competition, the 10th under the Mike Emhof Motorsports family, the logo has undergone a slight renovation.

Mike Emhof and Marty Czekala revealed at Saturday’s CRSA Awards Banquet the 20th anniversary emblem for 2025.

The logo, revamped by Nick Guererri of NG Promotions, features an emerald gem in the background that represents the 20th anniversary gemstone, known as a gem steeped in magic and history. The current CRSA Sprints logo used for many years, is still used in the foreground with the 20th anniversary below.

“When Mike and I got into early talks on how to make this year for CRSA and MEM special, we wanted to do something with our logo,” said Czekala, CRSA’s Media Director and Announcer. “I can’t thank Nick Guererri enough for the fantastic work he does for many in racing, including us. The emerald anniversary will be special!”

“This is the first of many things in store for 2025. Sprint car racing has meant a lot in my life from a driver to a promoter,” said Emhof, owner of CRSA Sprints. For this to be my 10th year operating the CRSA Sprints and Mike Emhof Motorsports, it will be a special season.”

CRSA began in 2006 under founder Brian Grisel that saw Steve Lapine take the original crown with six wins. Fast forward through 297 races, 83 winners and 13 champions, it’s come a long way.

Decals and merchandise with this logo hope to be sold to fans at our merchandise trailer next season.

The CRSA Sprints will also run its 300th race next season at a date and track TBD, weather permitting.

The 2025 CRSA Sprints schedule will be released soon along with a stop at the Syracuse Motorsports Expo in March before the 20th season kicks off.

