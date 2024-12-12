FLORACING PRESENTS USAC LIVE ON THURSDAY AT THE PRI SHOW!

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (December 12, 2024)………FloRacing will present six hours of live USAC racing coverage from the Performance Racing Industry Show at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis between 10am-4pm Eastern on Thursday, December 12.

Tune into FloRacing as personalities from a wide variety of racing series in USAC’s portfolio stop by the United States Auto Club booth to reveal their offseason tidbits, 2024 season reviews and 2025 season previews, while we preview the upcoming season’s schedule and much, much more.

You never who’ll you meet or who’ll stop by as a steady stream of USAC news, notes and features will be released in succession while a number of top USAC drivers and personalities stop by for interviews to discuss anything and everything.

On Thursday, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car hour kicks off coverage at 10am Eastern followed by USAC NOS Energy Drink Nationals Midgets at 11am and USAC Silver Crown at noon.

The AMSOIL Racing Recap begins the afternoon session at 1pm while the American Rally Association hits the stage at 1:30pm, USAC Road Racing at 2:30pm and the NASCAR Youth Series wraps up the day at 3pm.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2024 SCHEDULE:

10am: USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars

11am: USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets

Noon: USAC Silver Crown

1pm: AMSOIL

1:30pm: American Rally Association

2:30pm: USAC Road Racing (Porsche & Mustang)

3pm: NASCAR Youth

(All Times Eastern)