Great Lakes Super Sprints Eye Two Trip to Eldora, Including Friday of the 4-Crown Nationals

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – Officials with Eldora Speedway released the 2025 schedule of events on Monday for the famed Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. The schedule included many of the staple events fans have come to know and love including #LetsRaceTwo, FloRacing Night in America, the 31st Dirt Late Model Dream, the 42nd Kings Royal, the 55th World 100, and the 43rd 4-Crown Nationals. Included in the premiere dates for the Big E are two dates with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro and ARP; Family Fireworks Night Presented by Casey’s General Store on Saturday, August 2nd for the Ohio CAT Division, and the inclusion of the Great Lakes Super Sprints to the Friday, September 19th portion of the 4-Crown Nationals.

The relationship between Eldora Speedway and 360 Sprint Car Racing is tenured going back decades to the days of the National Racing Alliance Sprint Cars (now the Ohio CAT Great Lakes Super Sprints) and their support of major events at Eldora including the Kings Royal and the Johnny Appleseed. In recent years, the Ohio CAT Division wrapped up their championship campaigns at Eldora Speedway in early August.

When the Great Lakes Super Sprints purchased NRA and rebranded it to be part of the Great Lakes Sprints Series family, the tradition of racing at Eldora was kept alive. In 2023, nearly 40 drivers from all across the country unloaded for the chance to race with GLSS at the World’s Greatest Dirt Track. Randy Hannagan started on the pole and got the best of the 24 car field. In 2024, over 30 cars returned to Eldora – but it was the same song, different verse with Hannagan capturing the win.

Now, in 2025, the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro and ARP will not only return with the Ohio CAT Division to Eldora on Saturday, August 2nd during Family Fireworks Night Presented by Casey’s, but will also roll in just over six weeks later to run in the 4-Crown Nationals on Friday, September 19th alongside the High Limit Racing Sprint Cars.

“When the opportunity to join the historic 4-Crown Nationals Presented by NKTelco came up, we knew instantly that we wanted to be involved,” said Great Lakes Super Sprints General Manager, Zach Hiser. “The legacy of the 4-Crown Nationals is undeniable, featuring the most talented drivers in the country; showcased alongside the talent of the Great Lakes Super Sprints, we know our teams will add to the excitement of the blockbuster weekend.”

“Eldora is looking forward to having the Great Lakes Super Sprints two times in 2025,” said Eldora Speedway General Manager, Levi Jones. “[GLSS is] highlighting our annual Family Fireworks Night in August to go along with a Friday addition to the 4-Crown Nationals.”

More details on the 2025 Michigan CAT, Ohio CAT, and Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by Engine Pro & ARP schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow the Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.