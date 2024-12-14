Parker Price-Miller Moves to Forbrook Motorsports in 2025

PETERSEN MEDIA

Moving into 2025, Parker Price-Miller will have a new home. Competing fulltime with High Limit Racing in his family-owned car in 2024, Price-Miller now eyes the 2025 Knoxville Raceway Championship as he will compete for famed car owner, Guy Forbook.

“I am excited, and thankful, for the opportunity to team up with Guy Forbrook and chase after the 2025 Knoxville Raceway Championship and fill our schedule in with some prestigious races throughout the Midwest when the schedule allows,” Parker Price-Miller said.

The Kokomo, IN native has been to victory lane at the famed ½ mile in both 360ci and 410ci competition and is excited to spend the season honing his craft at the Marion County Fairgrounds working with a team owner and crew chief who has had immense success at the track in Guy Forbrook.

“Having the opportunity to run at the track all year long leading up to the Nationals is also huge,” Price-Miller added. “I have had some speed and success at Knoxville over the years, and I am really looking forward to this opportunity.”

The 2024 season saw Price-Miller go toe-to-toe with David Gravel at the track in World of Outlaws competition as he led laps before settling for a second place finish in the feature event. He then went on to finish 11th at the Capitani Classic, before a ‘B’ Main appearance in the Knoxville Nationals.

“I have been fortunate to work with Guy Forbrook and Forbrook Motorsports in the past, and really looking forward to getting a full season in with him and his team,” Price-Miller noted.

As schedules start to release, the team hasn’t finalized their full slate of events at this times. Price-Miller will also run his family owned car in various events in 2025 when schedules allow.”

Parker Price-Miller will team up with Forbrook Motorsports in 2025.

