USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK 2025 ﻿OPENS AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (December 13, 2024)………For the first time ever, the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) will host the opening night of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing during the summer of 2025.

The Dirt Track at IMS will feature the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship during the 38th annual ISW opener on Thursday night, July 24.

USAC Indiana Sprint Week, a cornerstone of sprint car racing in the Hoosier State since 1988, has captivated fans for decades with its thrilling action and rich legacy. Now, the addition of IMS as a host venue elevates the series to new heights, bringing grassroots motorsports to the Racing Capital of the World and its 1/5-mile dirt oval.

“Sprint car racing and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway share a deeply intertwined history, and this event symbolizes the unification of two racing traditions,” USAC President Kevin Miller shared. “USAC Sprint Cars at IMS will be an unforgettable experience for fans and competitors alike.”

The event promises a unique spectacle, as the 900 horsepower USAC Sprint Cars take to a specially designed dirt track within turn three of the IMS infield. The evening will feature an exceptional lineup of drivers battling for glory at one of the most revered venues in motorsports.

“We are thrilled to welcome USAC Racing to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles added. “The addition of sprint cars to our calendar highlights our commitment to showcasing the diversity of motorsports. This is more than just a race; it’s a celebration of Indiana’s racing heritage.”

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) captured victory in a September 2024 invite only, special event race at IMS, the only previous occasion of USAC Sprint Cars competing at IMS.

USAC’s Indiana Sprint Week schedule for 2025 consists of eight events at eight different racetracks across a 10-night span between July 24-August 2. Following the ISW kick off at The Dirt Track at IMS, the series continues at Putnamville’s Lincoln Park Speedway on Friday, July 25, followed by Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 26; Lawrenceburg Speedway on July 27; Circle City Raceway on Wednesday, July 30; the Terre Haute Action Track on Thursday, July 31; Bloomington Speedway on Friday, August 1, and Haubstadt’s Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, August 2.

Information regarding the debut of USAC Indiana Sprint Week at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, including event format, tickets, starting times and more, will be made available soon at www.usacracing.com and www.IMS.com.

Don’t miss this historic moment as USAC Racing breaks new ground at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – where legends are made and history is written.