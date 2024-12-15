Karter Sarff Snags Victory in Jr Knepper 55 with POWRi National Midget League

From POWRi

DuQuoin, IL. (12/14/24) Karter Sarff would strike for the lead with perfect timing while earning the feature victory indoors at the Southern Illinois Center, in DuQuoin Illinois, with the POWRi National Midget League, in the Jr Knepper forty-lap feature event to capture his seventh career league victory dramatically.

Initial on-track exhilarations with fifty-five solid entries within the POWRi National Midget League would find Karter Sarff start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 9.268-second lap as Thomas Meseraull, Stephen Schnapf, Christopher Bell, Broc Elliott, Devon Dobie, Brent Crews, and Corbin Rueschenberg each would notch heat racing wins with Chase McDermand and Kevin Newton Jr earning the semi-feature victories as Nathan Crane earned the C-Feature win.

Starting the feature field would witness high-point qualifier Christopher Bell and Corbin Rueschenberg lead the field as the green flag flew with Christopher Bell gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Corbin Rueschenberg, Thomas Meseraull, Brent Crews, and Trey Marcham all circled inside the early contending top five.

Leading smoothly for most of the feature event, Christopher Bell would be in fine form in his return to dirt from a two-year hiatus by showing the point of the field for twenty-eight laps as Karter Sarff, Brent Crews, Trey Marcham, and Shane Cottle all circled behind the leader waiting for the right time to make a move.

Sliding into the lead using a daring turn one-two maneuver, Karter Sarff would attack for the front of the field to grab the top spot on lap twenty-nine as Christopher Bell would maintain a solid runner-up battle with Brent Crews as Trey Marcham, Rylan Gray, and Shane Cottle all dueled for a top five run.

Holding steady for the final revolutions, Karter Sarff would lead the remaining eleven laps and capture his first feature victory of 2024 with one-time leader Christopher Bell taking the runner-up spot as Brent Crews finished in the final podium placement from beginning the feature fourth.

“What an unbelievable night, I feel like this might be a dream and I am waiting to wake up,” said the victorious Karter Sarff in the Southern Illinois Center winner’s circle. Adding, “Starting sixth I thought our work was cut out for us, this is really cool to be able to finally pull off this win before heading to Tulsa.”

Remaining in the hunt for the front all event, fifth-starting Trey Marcham would finish fourth with Rylan Gray, starting seventh, rounding out the POWRi National Midget League top five finishers in the Jr Knepper 55 running inside at the Southern Illinois Center.

POWRi National Midgets | Southern Illinois Center | 12/14/24:

Start2Finish Quick Hot Lap Time: 21K-Karter Sarff(9.268)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 11S-Stephen Schnapf

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 71W-Christopher Bell

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 00DP-Broc Elliott

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 5 Winner: 23DD-Devon Dobie

Diversified Machine Heat Race 6 Winner: 71M-Brent Crews

Victory Fuel Heat Race 7 Winner: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 16TH-Kevin Newton

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 71W-Christopher Bell

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 4-Dustin Smith(+11)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]; 2. 71W-Christopher Bell[1]; 3. 71M-Brent Crews[4]; 4. 32-Trey Marcham[5]; 5. 41-Rylan Gray[7]; 6. 7M-Shane Cottle[15]; 7. 00DP-Broc Elliott[10]; 8. 11-Stephen Schnapf[11]; 9. 95-Chris Andrews[19]; 10. 71H-Mason Hannagan[8]; 11. 64-Andy Pake[16]; 12. 4-Dustin Smith[23]; 13. 16TH-Kevin Newton[18]; 14. 43-Gunnar Setser[13]; 15. 7P-Jason McDougal[20]; 16. 23DD-Devon Dobie[9]; 17. 40-Chase McDermand[17]; 18. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[3]; 19. 63-Frankie Guerrini[21]; 20. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 21. 36-Chris Baue[12]; 22. 53-Sean Robbins[24]; 23. 57R-Daniel Robinson[14]; 24. 92-Jake Neuman[22].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 95-Chris Andrews[4]; 3. 63-Frankie Guerrini[8]; 4. 4-Dustin Smith[10]; 5. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[7]; 6. 51-Zach Boden[12]; 7. 81F-Frank Flud[9]; 8. 31-Nathan Crane[15]; 9. 94-Hayden Wise[11]; 10. 11K-Charles Kunz[5]; 11. 8X-Jeff Schindler[13]; 12. 56X-Mark Chisholm[14]; 13. 20W-Cody Weisensel[6]; 14. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 15. 15-RJ Corson[3]; 16. 9-Zach Lamb[16].

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 16TH-Kevin Newton[2]; 2. 7P-Jason McDougal[8]; 3. 92-Jake Neuman[6]; 4. 53-Sean Robbins[13]; 5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[1]; 6. 91-Zach Daum[11]; 7. 28-Brandon Mattox[9]; 8. 7R-Jadon Rodgers[16]; 9. 10-Trevor Serbus[10]; 10. 6-Brylee Kilmer[15]; 11. 14K-Brandon Carr[7]; 12. 35-Tyler Robbins[12]; 13. 81-Tony Helton[14]; 14. 44-Brody Wake[3]; 15. 7B-Garrett Benson[4]; 16. (DNS) 97-Reed Whitney.

Racing Electronics C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 31-Nathan Crane[1]; 2. 6-Brylee Kilmer[3]; 3. 9-Zach Lamb[2]; 4. 7R-Jadon Rodgers[4]; 5. 4G-Cole Garner[7]; 6. 00-Brecken Reese[6]; 7. 48-Eric Webber[8]; 8. (DNS) 57A-Will Armitage; 9. (DNS) 8H-Dakota Highley; 10. (DNS) 3G-Kyle Cummins; 11. (DNS) 00H-Ronnie Hartley Jr.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[4]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham[7]; 3. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[3]; 4. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[2]; 5. 97-Reed Whitney[8]; 6. 53-Sean Robbins[6]; 7. 6-Brylee Kilmer[1]; 8. 00-Brecken Reese[5].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11-Stephen Schnapf[1]; 2. 71H-Mason Hannagan[4]; 3. 36-Chris Baue[7]; 4. 14K-Brandon Carr[2]; 5. 4-Dustin Smith[5]; 6. 8X-Jeff Schindler[6]; 7. 56X-Mark Chisholm[8]; 8. 7R-Jadon Rodgers[3].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 71W-Christopher Bell[4]; 2. 57R-Daniel Robinson[2]; 3. 7B-Garrett Benson[1]; 4. 44-Brody Wake[6]; 5. 28-Brandon Mattox[5]; 6. 94-Hayden Wise[3]; 7. 31-Nathan Crane[7]; 8. 48-Eric Webber[8].

Engler Machine Tool Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 00DP-Broc Elliott[1]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 4. 16TH-Kevin Newton[6]; 5. 11K-Charles Kunz[8]; 6. 91-Zach Daum[7]; 7. 81-Tony Helton[5]; 8. 4G-Cole Garner[2].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 23DD-Devon Dobie[2]; 2. 41-Rylan Gray[4]; 3. 15C-Carter Chevalier[3]; 4. 7P-Jason McDougal[1]; 5. 20W-Cody Weisensel[8]; 6. 51-Zach Boden[5]; 7. (DNS) 8H-Dakota Highley; 8. (DNS) 3G-Kyle Cummins.

AFCO Racing Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 71M-Brent Crews[3]; 2. 43-Gunnar Setser[2]; 3. 95-Chris Andrews[1]; 4. 15-RJ Corson[6]; 5. 63-Frankie Guerrini[4]; 6. 10-Trevor Serbus[8]; 7. 9-Zach Lamb[7]; 8. 57A-Will Armitage[5].

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 7 (10 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 2. 64-Andy Pake[1]; 3. 7M-Shane Cottle[5]; 4. 92-Jake Neuman[2]; 5. 81F-Frank Flud[3]; 6. 35-Tyler Robbins[6]; 7. (DNS) 00H-Ronnie Hartley Jr.

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull, 00:09.976[4]; 2. 14E-Jeffrey Newell, 00:10.135[1]; 3. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen, 00:10.273[5]; 4. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:10.274[8]; 5. 00-Brecken Reese, 00:10.630[6]; 6. 53-Sean Robbins, 00:10.938[3]; 7. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:11.044[2]; 8. 97-Reed Whitney, 01:00.000[7].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 71H-Mason Hannagan, 00:09.969[1]; 2. 7R-Jadon Rodgers, 00:10.028[4]; 3. 14K-Brandon Carr, 00:10.419[7]; 4. 11-Stephen Schnapf, 00:10.463[6]; 5. 4-Dustin Smith, 00:10.511[8]; 6. 8X-Jeff Schindler, 00:10.629[5]; 7. 36-Chris Baue, 00:10.763[3]; 8. 56X-Mark Chisholm, 00:10.989[2].

Start2Finish Qualifying 3: 1. 71W-Christopher Bell, 00:09.432[7]; 2. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:09.707[5]; 3. 57R-Daniel Robinson, 00:09.756[8]; 4. 7B-Garrett Benson, 00:09.785[4]; 5. 28-Brandon Mattox, 00:09.842[3]; 6. 44-Brody Wake, 00:10.049[1]; 7. 31-Nathan Crane, 00:10.138[2]; 8. 48-Eric Webber, 01:00.100[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying 4: 1. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:09.268[4]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:09.463[5]; 3. 4G-Cole Garner, 00:09.597[6]; 4. 00DP-Broc Elliott, 00:09.647[8]; 5. 81-Tony Helton, 00:09.682[1]; 6. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:09.682[2]; 7. 91-Zach Daum, 00:09.961[7]; 8. 11K-Charles Kunz, 00:09.977[3].

Start2Finish Qualifying 5: 1. 41-Rylan Gray, 00:09.567[4]; 2. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 00:09.568[3]; 3. 23DD-Devon Dobie, 00:09.589[8]; 4. 7P-Jason McDougal, 00:09.680[1]; 5. 51-Zach Boden, 00:10.154[7]; 6. 8H-Dakota Highley, 01:00.200[5]; 7. 3G-Kyle Cummins, 01:00.300[2]; 8. 20W-Cody Weisensel, 01:00.400[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying 6: 1. 63-Frankie Guerrini, 00:09.505[2]; 2. 71M-Brent Crews, 00:09.549[8]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:09.654[3]; 4. 95-Chris Andrews, 00:09.775[5]; 5. 57A-Will Armitage, 00:09.805[7]; 6. 15-RJ Corson, 00:09.821[6]; 7. 9-Zach Lamb, 00:10.373[1]; 8. 10-Trevor Serbus, 01:06.000[4]

Start2Finish Qualifying 7: 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:09.555[5]; 2. 81F-Frank Flud, 00:09.846[3]; 3. 92-Jake Neuman, 00:09.867[6]; 4. 64-Andy Pake, 00:09.888[7]; 5. 7M-Shane Cottle, 00:09.897[1]; 6. 35-Tyler Robbins, 00:10.154[2]; 7. 00H-Ronnie Hartley Jr, 01:07.000[4].

