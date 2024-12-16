2025 USL Schedule Released

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (December 15, 2024) – Following a very successful 2024 campaign for the Ortco Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair, we are delighted to announce an expanded schedule for 2025 featuring 15 races at six different tracks.

Creek County Speedway, the esteemed anchor track for USL, continues to be a cornerstone of the schedule since its inception. We will make a total of seven visits to the Creek culminating in a significant doubleheader weekend in September.

Caney Valley Speedway and Tulsa Speedway will also rejoin the schedule, each hosting two events.

Red Dirt Raceway will host a single event and will once again open the season with the running of the Hero 100.

Enid Speedway will make its debut on the schedule, marking our first visit to the Garfield County Fairgrounds.

After a years absence Lawton Speedway will return to the schedule with two scheduled events at the historic track in Southwest Oklahoma.

Under the ownership of Michael Tyre, who acquired the United Sprint League in 2024, the USL has experienced significant growth. Much of this success is due to the invaluable support provided by title sponsor Ortco, Inc. and presenting sponsor Same Day Auto Repair.

Ortco, Inc. is a prominent manufacturer of high-quality oilfield components crafted from American-made bar and shaped steel utilizing computerized CNC machinery. The company is co-owned by well known sprint car owner Nick Newton.

Same Day Auto Repair is owned by veteran racer Danny Smith and provides tire and automotive services at seven locations in eastern Oklahoma.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1794.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

2025 USL Schedule

March 22 – Red Dirt Raceway – Hero 100

April 11 – Tulsa Speedway

April 12 – Creek County Speedway

April 25 – Creek County Speedway

April 26 – Caney Valley Speedway

May 3 – Lawton Speedway

June 7 – Enid Speedway

June 12 – Creek County Speedway

June 14 – Lawton Speedway

July 19 – Caney Valley Speedway

August 15 – Tulsa Speedway

August 16 – Creek County Speedway

September 12 – Creek County Speedway

September 13 – Creek County Speedway

October 18 – Creek County Speedway