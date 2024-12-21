2025 Williams Grove Speedway Schedule Released

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway has finalized its 2025 schedule of events, again featuring 30 dates for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and 13 events for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints at the legendary oval.

The season opener for the 410 sprints is Sunday, March 16 at 2 pm. The event will be a sprints-only program.

New for the 2025 racing season at Williams Grove will be the return of the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints touring circuit, revived after a year hiatus, as it invades for the inaugural Lynn Paxton EMMR Legends Classic on June 6, paying $8,000 to win.

New for 358 sprints in 2025 will be the expansion of the Dirty Deeds series of races with the division now competing in three of the high-dollar events, coming up on April 4, May 30 and August 15.

The first two races will be 25 laps and pay a hefty $2,500 to win for the limited class while details surrounding the final 25-lapper that will boast a $19,000 purse are not yet finalized.

Two Fan Appreciation Nights will again be held in 2025, coming up on May 30 for the 410 sprints and on August 1 for 358 sprint cars.

Martins Potato Chips, Hoseheads.com and J & S Classics will again present both Fan Appreciation Night programs, featuring free giveaways and free pre-race pit access to all paying general admission fans.

Kids Night is slated for June 13.

The World of Outlaws will invade Williams Grove Speedway for traditional visits in 2025 including for the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup on May 9 and 10, the C & D Rigging Summer Nationals on July 25 and 26 and for the 63rd annual National Open on October 3 and 4.

The 63rd annual Saturday National Open finale will again pay $75,000 to win in 2025 to go along with $2,500 just to start.

Three outlaws tune-up races during the season will find purse increases worth $3,000 lined up for each.

The Yellow Breeches 500 series of races featuring substantial purse increases in 2025 while still paying $500 just to start will return for the new season with five races scheduled on April 11, April 25, May 16, June 13 and August 15.

All the Yellow Breeches races will see timed practice laps set heat lineups for the night with an additional $4,000 infused into each event’s payoff.

Williams Grove will again host a pair of Pennsylvania Speedweek series races in 2025 as the series kicks off on June 27 with a $10,000 to win feature before the 36th annual Mitch Smith Memorial on July 4 returns with a $20,000 winner’s share and a huge fireworks display.

A total of five $8,000-to-win 410 sprint car shows dot the slate in 2025 offering full purses worth over $31,000 each.

The first show of the five comes in the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic on April 18 as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series before the 8K Diamond Series Darren and Cris Eash Tribute Race on May 23.

Next up paying 8K to win will be the Diamond Series All Stars Paxton Classic event on June 6 followed by the Diamond Series 43rd annual Jack Gunn Memorial on August 22.

And the finale of the five will be when the track honors car owners John and Pee Wee Zemaitis with the Zemaitis Tribute Race as part of the Diamond Series on August 29.

All three races will pay $600 just to start.

Super Sportsman have a total of five events on the 2025 slate including three for the wingless division and two for the winged variety.

The August 22 show will again feature the sportsman showdown, featuring both the winged and wingless sportsman in 20-lap mains.

Also appearing during the 2025 season will be the USAC 410 sprint national tour, appearing on June 20 along with the regular Lawrence Chevrolet Williams Grove 410 sprints as presented by Kurt Smith Motorsports.

For the fourth year in a row, the Spring Sprint Special will be featured, boasting three sprint car divisions, on April 11, this year to include timed practice laps for 410 sprints as a Yellow Breeches event.

The PASS IMCA sprints will be on the grid three times in the new year, on April 11 for the Spring Sprint Special, on May 23 and again on September 12.

The wingless USAC East Coast 360 sprints will compete just once, on August 29.

Street stocks will be on the April 18 racing card.

The Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will take place on September 12.

A pair of Mamma’s Pizza Summer Series races for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints will take place on June 13 and August 1.

In other speedway news, it was recently announced that a conjoined effort will find Williams Grove and BAPS Motor Speedway competitors in line for thousands in bonus monies as a co-promotion between the two tracks for 2025 takes place.

For 410 sprint car drivers, the total bonus cash on the line totals $6,000, to include races at Williams Grove on April 11 (Yellow Breeches) and September 19 partnered with BAPS events on April 13 and September 20.

Just as the tracks did during the 2024 season, a Kevin Gobrecht Challenge Sweep is again being offered in 2025 if the winner of the Kevin Gobrecht Challenge at Williams Grove on September 19 can go on the claim the Kevin Gobrecht Classic to be held at BAPS on September 20.

A sweep by one driver will be worth an extra $3,000 in the classic finale, on top of the posted BAPS winner’s share.

And in the April 13 race at BAPS, any drivers who raced in the Yellow Breeches event at Williams Grove on April 11 will be eligible for bonus cash in the BAPS event.

Bonus’ of $1,000 each will be paid out to three different drivers that were in the Williams Grove field just two nights earlier.

The $1,000 cash awards will be handed out by random draw to the Williams Grove attendees once the BAPS field is assembled.

For super sportsman racers, bonus cash is on the line at BAPS on April 5 for any driver that attended Williams Grove on March 28.

An extra $100 will be paid out to three sportsman drivers, provided that those drivers also raced in the March 28 Williams Grove event.

Again, the cash awards will be handed out by random draw once the BAPS field is assembled.

