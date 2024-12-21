Garet Williamson Ready for Rookie World of Outlaws Campaign with Fischer Motorsports in 2025

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (December 19, 2024) – Garet Williamson is set to take his career to the highest level by joining the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car tour full-time in 2025.

The Columbia, MO native has continued to make a name for himself over the last few seasons and is ready to be a part of The Greatest Show on Dirt aboard the Fischer Motorsports No. 23. Williamson becomes the third member of next year’s rookie class, joining Cole Macedo (TwoC Racing) and Chris Windom (Sides Motorsports).

Stepping up to the World of Outlaws makes a lifelong dream come true for the 24-year-old.

“As a kid growing up, all I ever wanted to do was be an Outlaw or be a race car driver full-time,” Williamson said. “I feel like this is the perfect opportunity, and I’ve just got to make sure I make the most of it and do what I’m supposed to do as a race car driver.”

Curt Fischer along with his son Devin Fischer, both longtime supporters of Sprint Car racing, rolled out Fischer Motorsports in 2024. With Williamson behind the wheel, the team put together an ambitious schedule that saw them race more than 70 times from coast to coast.

Now, it’s time for them to take the next step as the Fischers also fulfill a goal of fielding a team with the World of Outlaws. It’s a goal that not all that long ago looked like would never come to fruition as the Fischers were planning to scale back their involvement. But then Williamson became available midway through 2023, and things snowballed from there.

“We really liked what Garet did, and we just decided overnight we’re going to start this deal up,” Curt Fischer explained. “With the help of Dennis Gainey in Knoxville, he had a car and we had engines, and so we put everything together and Garet ran the (Knoxville) Nationals and ran very well. From that point on, we’ve just gone forward.”

“I didn’t think it was something that was going to come about, but anybody that’s in Sprint Car racing for a lot of years just like Garet, it’s kind of your dream to race with the Outlaws,” Devin Fischer said. “We made it work, and we’re excited about this year. It’s going to be fun.”

This season helped Williamson prepare for the rigors of 2025. Not only did he expand his travel in 2024, but the statistics show how much he developed as a driver. Williamson took the No. 23 on three trips to Victory Lane, a pair at Huset’s Speedway and his first in 410 competition at the iconic Knoxville Raceway. He entered this season with one World of Outlaws top 10 to his credit and added a dozen more in 2024.

The encouraging results in year one with Fischer Motorsports has Williamson ready to join the list of Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Years.

“Rookie of the Year is definitely circled on our to-do list next year,” Williamson said. “We want to make sure that’s ours, and we’re going to chase it as a team. That’s kind of the big picture. We want to come home with the Rookie of the Year and just build and have a consistent year. I think getting Rookie of the Year and putting your name with all the people that have done it is huge.”

Less than two months remain before the 2025 campaign begins. The dream is realized for Williamson. He’s what he always strived to be in Sprint Car racing – an Outlaw. Now, it’s time to show he belongs among the best.

“If you want to be a wolf, you’ve got to go hunt with them,” Williamson said. “I think it’s the next step, to go be an Outlaw. If this is what I want to do, I’ve got to go get thrown in the ring with them and fight. You learn every night with them. You can’t let those bad nights eat you up. You’ve just got to roll onto the next day and go do your job.”

Williamson and the Fischer Motorsports team begin the 2025 World of Outlaws season at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 5-8. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the full 2025 schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

