2025 SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS SCHEDULE REVEALED

ST. MARYS, Ont. (December 19, 2024) – Southern Ontario Sprints officials are pleased to announce the 2025 SOS series schedule, including four special “Gold Crown Series” events with increased purses.

The 28th SOS season will bring the series to four tracks; Brighton Speedway, Buxton Speedway, Merrittville Speedway, and Ohsweken Speedway. A total of 10 race events are on the schedule, including three each at Buxton, Merrittville, and Ohsweken.

Merrittville will kick off the SOS season in April, and the season will finish back there in October with a Gold Crown event. The SOS will again sanction the Gary Cunningham Memorial at Merrittville in June, and extra awards and bonuses will come into play there as well.

Buxton’s three events are in June, July, and August; the August 23 event will renew the Canada-USA rivalry, as it will be co-sanctioned with the Great Lakes Super Sprints series.

Ohsweken will host a Gold Crown Series event in June, while the SOS will again be one of the co-sanctions for the lucrative and prestigious Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend in September.

Brighton’s SOS event is set for June 28, and creates a doubleheader Gold Crown weekend with Ohsweken on Friday and Brighton on Saturday.

All four tracks on the 2025 schedule will host one Gold Crown Series event. Those four races will pay at least $3,000-to-win and $500-to-start thanks to Tammy Ten Media and Nitro 54 Variety. The other SOS events will pay at least $2,250 to win and $300-to-start.

Ackland Insurance, Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, and Hoosier Tire Canada are returning sponsors for the 2025 season along with title sponsors Tammy Ten Media and Nitro 54 Variety. More information about the 2025 SOS championship points fund and contingency awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Please visit www.southernontariosprints.com to stay up-to-date on plans for the 2025 Southern Ontario Sprints season.

2025 SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS SCHEDULE

(Subject to Change)

Saturday, April 26 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON) – Spring Sizzler

Saturday, June 7 – Buxton Speedway (Merlin, ON) – Gold Crown Series

Saturday, June 21 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON) – Gary Cunningham Memorial

Friday, June 27 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON) – Gold Crown Series

Saturday, June 28 – Brighton Speedway (Brighton, ON) – Gold Crown Series

Saturday, July 12 – Buxton Speedway (Merlin, ON)

Saturday, August 23 – Buxton Speedway (Merlin, ON) – w/GLSS

Friday, September 12 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON) – Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend

Saturday, September 13 – Ohsweken Speedway (Ohsweken, ON) – Northern Sprint Car Nationals weekend

Saturday, October 4 – Merrittville Speedway (Thorold, ON) – Gold Crown Series

About: The Southern Ontario Sprints series sanctioned its first race in 1996, making it one of Canada’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The Southern Ontario Sprints 2025 schedule will see the organization competing at five racing facilities in Canada. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information and news for the traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada

SOS Media

Website: www.southernontariosprints.com

Twitter: @SOSsprints

Facebook: SouthernOntarioSprints

Instagram: southernontariosprints