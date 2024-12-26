Logan Seavey Named North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year” for 2024!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 26, 2024 – Logan Seavey of Sutter, California has been named the 2024 “Driver of the Year” by the North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers for the first time in his career. The 2024 USAC National Sprint Car champion won fourteen times with the series including the Tony Hulman Classic, and claimed Indiana Sprintweek laurels. Seavey garnered eight of the nine first-place ballots cast in the year-end poll. Oxnard, California’s Ricky Lewis received the other first-place vote.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth, respectively, were five-time USAC winner Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, nine-time USAC winner and Kokomo Smackdown champion, Justin Grant of Ione, California, “Haubstadt Hustler” winner Kevin Thomas Jr. of Cullman, Alabama, and 22-time winner Lewis, who also claimed the BOSS title.

Four-time USAC winner, CJ Leary was sixth, followed by nine-time winner, Robert Ballou, Western World victory, Kyle Cummins and Knoxville Corn Belt Clash champ Daison Pursley, and USAC/CRA champion, RJ Johnson.

The Abacus Racing #57 team with Logan Seavey at the wheel, earned the 2024 Non-Wing “Team of the Year” Award for the second straight year.

Ricky Lewis was bestowed the “Wild Card Award” for his exciting non-Wing sprint car performances in 2024 for the second time in a row, while Brentwood, California’s Blake Bower will receive the 2024 non-Wing sprint car “Rookie of the Year” Award.

Scott Daloisio of Perris Auto Speedway will receive the North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Media Member of the Year” honor for the first time.

The O’Connor Family, promoters of events at Kokomo Speedway are awarded 2024’s “Promoter of the Year” Award. Their award will be their eighth in this category.

Kevin Thomas Jr. of Inferno Armor will receive the “Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors for the first time.

The North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation, Inc., of Knoxville, Iowa. Awards will be distributed in 2024 at tracks and other locations throughout North America.

2024 Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. Logan Seavey, Sutter, CA, 860 (8)

2. Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK, 390

3. Justin Grant, Ione, CA, 280

4. Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, AL, 263

5. Ricky Lewis, Oxnard, CA, 232 (1)

6. CJ Leary, Greenfield, IN, 230

7. Robert Ballou, Rocklin, CA, 153

8. Kyle Cummins, Princeton, IN, 146

9. (tie) Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 146

10. RJ Johnson, Laveen, AZ, 94

11. Briggs Danner, Allentown, PA, 89

12. Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, CA, 66

13. Tye Mihocko, Peoria, AZ, 63

14. Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, OH, 53

15. Jake Swanson, Tempe, AZ, 41

16. Tommy Malcolm, Corona, CA, 38

17. Harley Burns, Brazil, IN, 23

18. Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, AZ, 20

19. Wesley Smith, Nixa, MO, 15

20. (tie) Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, CA, 15

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com