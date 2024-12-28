Aussie James McFadden Tops Night One of High Limit International at Perth

From High Limit Racing

KWINANA BEACH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA (December 28, 2024) – After six-months of immense anticipation, the richest race in Australian Sprint Car history finally arrived on Saturday night and did so with a bang at Perth Motorplex.

A tremendous crowd filled the marvelous facility in Kwinana Beach, Western Australia and 38 stout nominations packed the pit area to begin the chase for a $100,000 payday which comes on Monday night outside the WAU capital.

The first of two preliminary nights ended in fitting fashion with an Aussie High Roller stamping his name into the history books as the first-ever winner in High Limit International history. After spending a full season with Kubota High Limit Racing in 2024, James McFadden of Alice Springs, Northern Territory added a score on Australian soil to his three American wins with the series.

Coming to the win from P3, McFadden watched from the second row as American Cole Macedo outran Western Australian Callum Williamson to assume the early command in the 30-lap main. Macedo, who was making his debut at “The ‘Plex,” controlled the opening 14 laps before heavy traffic opened the door for Williamson and McFadden to apply pressure.

Driving the newly-formed Team Brady Racing #23X, J-Mac took his ride to the point on Lap 15 when he was able to slide by Macedo in the thick of the back markers. The one and only restart on Lap 21 set the stage for an intense restart between two of the best Aussies – McFadden and Williamson – as the rivals slid each other, touched wheels, bounced off the walls, and did everything but wreck while racing as fierce as possible for the $12,500 preliminary score.

Ultimately, McFadden was able to survive Williamson’s onslaught and survived to park his ride in victory lane and perform his patented “Shoey” during his victory lane wing dance. It was a rewarding moment for the proud Aussie with deep roots to both his country and the series sanctioning the mega event.

“Step one is complete,” a determined McFadden noted. “With the way these formats are leading into the $100K race, you really have to do everything right and hit on all cylinders. I’m so pumped, man. How cool ton win the first High Limit race in Australia. What a huge crowd tonight. Thank you to Perth, High Limit, everyone involved for believing in Australian Speedway.”

McFadden’s win marked his second in four tries since aligning with car owner Sheldon Brady and reuniting with legendary crew chief “Buzzy,” Kim Buswell. The combination also won at Perth last month, that time topping the prominent Western Australia Title.

“Buzzy and I have been together a long time now and you think you’re going to gel right back together, but you honestly never know,” McFadden talked oj his relationship. “Sheldon has given us everything we could need, and then more. He’s a great car owner, but I did have to tell him to not get too excited after winning that WA Title on first try. To be on the big stage like this, you truly don’t know how you are until everyone rolls into town. It’s a testament to how much time, money, and effort has gone into this operation.”

Local favorite from Geraldton, Western Australia, Callum Williamson, followed McFadden home to finish second-place in his Mobil1 #3. With his raucous turn one fan club cheering him on, Callum led the way for “The ‘Plex Posse” as the highest finishing Western Australian in his intense pursuit of chasing down McFadden.

Rounding out the podium on night one of High Limit International was the 2024 Kubota High Limit Racing champion, Brad Sweet. The Grass Valley, California returned to Western Australia to again wheel the Landrigan Motorsport #U49 outfit, this time coming from fifth-to-third with Dice Roll money on the line, too.

Former NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson made his debut in Western Australia and quickly got up to speed at Perth Motorplex, driving the Jason Pryde Motorsport #1K from 12th-to-4th as “Yung Money” nabbed FK Rod Ends Hard Charger honors on the night.

Closing out the top-10 on Saturday evening was Cole Macedo, Andrew Priolo, Daniel Harding, Brock Zearfoss, and Matt Egel.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (12/28/24)

Perth Motorplex (Kwinana Beach, WAU)

QuickTime Award – Cole Macedo (13.426)

Heat One Winner – Brad Sweet

Heat Two Winner – Ryan Newton

Heat Three Winner – Callum Williamson

Heat Four Winner – Daniel Harding

Dash Winner – Callum Williamson

B-Main Winner – Matt Juhl

Hard Charger – Kyle Larson +8, 12th-to-4th

Lap Leaders – Macedo 1-14; McFadden 15-30

A Feature Results (30 Laps): 1. 23-James McFadden[3]; 2. 3-Callum Williamson[1]; 3. U49-Brad Sweet[5]; 4. 1K-Kyle Larson[12]; 5. 2-Dayne Kingshott[7]; 6. U7-Cole Macedo[2]; 7. 8-Andrew Priolo[14]; 8. 18-Daniel Harding[6]; 9. U95-Brock Zearfoss[9]; 10. S52-Matt Egel[15]; 11. 25-Taylor Milling[10]; 12. 60-Kaiden Manders[16]; 13. U17-Cory Eliason[18]; 14. U71-Giovanni Scelzi[11]; 15. 26-Kerry Madsen[20]; 16. 80-James Inglis[17]; 17. U21-Justin Whittall[24]; 18. 24-Jack Williamson[19]; 19. U09-Matt Juhl[21]; 20. 11-Jason Kendrick[13]; 21. 9-AJ Nash[23]; 22. Q65-Luke Oldfield[8]; 23. Q66-Ryan Newton[4]; 24. 4-Cameron McKenzie[22]

High Limit International Event Points (After 1/2 Prelims):

1. James McFadden (393 PTS)

2. Callum Williamson (391 PTS)

3. Brad Sweet (390 PTS)

4. Dayne Kingshott (384 PTS)

5. Cole Macedo (381 PTS)

6. Kyle Larson (373 PTS)

7. Daniel Harding (368 PTS)

8. Brock Zearfoss (366 PTS)

9. Taylor Milling (363 PTS)

10. Andrew Priolo (355 PTS)

UP NEXT: The inaugural High Limit International event rolls on tomorrow as the second preliminary at Perth Motorplex brings a sensational crowd and stout field back to the marvelous Kwinana Beach, Western Australia facility. For fans worldwide, you can watch every lap live on FloRacing.