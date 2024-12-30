David Gravel is North American 410 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year”; Eloy Gutierrez Named 2024 Recipient of “Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport!”

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, December 30, 2024 – David Gravel of Watertown, Connecticut was voted “Driver of the Year” by the North American 410 Sprint Car Poll voting panel of media members, promoters, sanctioning officials and manufacturers for the first time in his career. Gravel captured the World of Outlaws championship for the first time. Among David’s fifteen WoO wins included the Brad Doty Classic at Attica and Eldora’s King’s Royal. David also topped the High Limit Series $100,000 Joker’s Jackpot at Eldora. Gravel received twelve of the fifteen first place votes. Williams Grove National Open and 12-time WoO winner, Carson Macedo of Lemoore, California, received two first place votes, and Jackson Nationals and six-time WoO winner, Donny Schatz, received one.

Those drivers ranked second through fifth in the poll were, Macedo, High Limit champion and ten-time feature winner, Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, California, Schatz, and ten-time winner and World Finals titlist, Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Indiana.

High Bank Nationals winner and WoO Rookie of the Year, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Tuscarora 50 and Skagit Nationals winner, Rico Abreu, 15-time winner Anthony Macri, eight-time WoO winner, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Bob Weikert Memorial winner, Danny Dietrich completed the top ten.

The Big Game Motorsports #2 was voted the 410 “Team of the Year” for the first time.

Corey Day will receive his second straight North American Sprint Car Poll honor as the “Wild Card Award” Award winner for being voted the most entertaining 410 driver.

Landon Crawley of Benton, Arkansas is the “Rookie of the Year” in the 410 class after his successful first campaign with the World of Outlaws.

Jonathan Bateman has earned “Promoter of the Year” honors in the 410 class for the first time. Jonathan and his team helped smooth the transition of all of the big events at Eldora Speedway after the untimely passing of Jerry Gappens.

“Builder/Manufacturer of the Year” honors in the ‘410’ poll will go to Life Line Sprint Car Fire Suppression Systems for the first time.

Jeremy Elliott of SprintCarUnlimited.com is a first time recipient of the “Media Member of the Year” Award.

“Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport”

A deserving recipient will receive the 2024 “Thomas J. Schmeh Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sport,” the highest honor in the North American Sprint Car Poll. The late Eloy Gutierrez is this year’s recipient. Eloy revolutionized timing and scoring, after coming up with an electronic system in the late 1990’s. Instant results and lineups are something we all take for granted to- day, but if not for Eloy’s innovations, would not be possible. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native lost his battle with cancer this year.

Past recipients of the North American Sprint Car Poll’s “Outstanding Contribution to the Sport Award” are as follows: Kevin Rudeen, Shane Carson, Tod Quiring, Carlton Reimers, Kyle Larson, the late Bill Simpson, the late Greg Hodnett, Dave Pusateri, the late Bryan Clauson, Dave Darland, Sammy Swindell, Fred Rahmer, Johnny Gibson, the late Jerry Reigle, Steve Sinclair, Kasey Kahne, Tom Schmeh, the late Dick Jordan, the late Fred Brownfield, Doug Auld, the late Hank Gentzler, Tony Stewart, Emmett Hahn, Allan Holland, Dave Argabright, Ron Shuman, the late Kevin Gobrecht, Jack Hewitt, the late Jack Miller, Brad Doty, Art & Carol Malies, Dave Bowman, the late Ralph Capitani, the late Ted Johnson, Mark Kuchan, Steve Kinser, the late Don Martin, Steve Beitler, Lee Brewer, Jr., Mark Kinser, Frank Lewis, the late Earl Baltes, Casey & Beverly Luna, Elayne Hoff, Jean Lynch, the late J.W. Hunt, and Bert Emick.

The North American 410 Sprint Car Poll is an annual awards program of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. All awards will be distributed in 2025 at tracks and events throughout North America.

2024 North American 410 Sprint Car Poll Top 20

Position. Name, Hometown, Points (First Place Votes)

1. David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 1350 (12)

2. Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 765 (2)

3. Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA, 598

4. Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 362 (1)

5. Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 357

6. Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Penngrove, CA, 272

7. Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 251

8. Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA, 250

9. Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH, 196

10. Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA, 167

11. Corey Day, Clovis, CA, 161

12. Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 95

13. Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA, 82

14. Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA, 72

15. Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 62

16. Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA, 55

17. Trey Starks, Puyallup, WA, 40

18. Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 34

19. AJ Flick, Apollo, PA, 32

20. James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT, Aust., 30

21. (tie) Jade Hastings, Grand Forks, ND, 30

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com