Wayne Johnson Looking Forward to World of Outlaws Return in New Role

CONCORD, NC (January 9, 2025) – Wayne Johnson thought there might’ve been a mistake when he heard his name called during the American Sprint Car Series banquet following the 2024 season. He’d just been named the Lee Maier Crew Chief of the Year for his efforts with TwoC Racing.

The longtime driver wasn’t accustomed to being called a crew chief quite yet.

“I was shocked about that,” Johnson recalled. “I shouldn’t say it this way, but at that point I think I was still thinking I might’ve been a driver. I wasn’t even thinking like that because I was just doing my job here trying to make sure the TwoC team kept going. I know I was in the role of crew chief, but I still felt like a driver at some points. So, when they called my name for crew chief, I was like, ‘Are they talking about me?'”

An injury early last year forced Johnson to end his time behind the wheel. But that didn’t mean he’d be calling it quits on Sprint Car racing. Not even close. In fact, less than a year later, he’s set to be as busy as ever in the sport he loves.

Following his injury, Johnson stepped into the crew chief role for Todd Carlile’s team. Seth Bergman filled in for the first two races before Hank Davis came aboard to finish out the ASCS National Tour season. It was a combination that nearly won TwoC Racing the Owner’s championship.

The team’s plans have grown for 2025 as TwoC hired Cole Macedo and replaced their 360 engines with a fleet of 410s for a full-time run with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. For Johnson, it marks a return to The Greatest Show on Dirt. The Oklahoma City, OK native competed full-time on the tour in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s awesome,” Johnson said of returning to the World of Outlaws. “As a racer, it doesn’t matter to me if you’re a crew chief or a driver or a mechanic or a tire guy, if you’re a Sprint Car guy, you always want to be at the World of Outlaws level because they’re the best. If you’re in this sport, that’s where you want to be.”

Last year allowed Johnson to get acquainted with his new job. He was victorious right away as Bergman won the ASCS season opener at Super Bee Raceway. And after Davis took over driving duties, the No. 2C visited ASCS Victory Lane three more times.

Johnson faced uncertainty when he first swapped spots. How would he perform unexpectedly jumping into a new position? He admits it took some time to adjust, but the fresh lens proved to be helpful as he excelled.

“There was a lot of doubt because I’d never been on this side of the fence,” Johnson said. “It was watching my car every night. I’ve never gotten to watch my car before. I always was in it, so it was about feel. It has been a learning curve for me to watch, but I feel like I got pretty good at it because I feel like our car just got better and better all year long.”

The focus now shifts to the 2025 World of Outlaws campaign with Macedo in the seat. The pairing got their feet wet together last June as Macedo and Johnson showed immediate chemistry when Macedo charged from 16th to 5th at a local Knoxville Raceway event. This year’s team will be completed by Johnson’s nephew, Bud, in the car chief position while Casey Walters joins as the tire specialist.

“I’m super grateful that Wayne and Todd and everybody there at TwoC Racing is giving me a shot,” Macedo said. “I’m definitely nervous, but I think it’s going to be an awesome deal. I think me and Wayne and the crew guys will work really well together. Todd seems like an awesome car owner.”

Johnson has a unique opportunity ahead this season. He’s a former Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year winner (2020), and now he’ll look to guide Macedo to the same honor as he embraces his role on the wrenches. He may not be used to being called a crew chief yet, but if 2024 is any indication, the recognition will only grow.

“Yeah, that would be really cool,” Johnson said of Macedo potentially earning Rookie of the Year. “Honestly, I’m not thinking of it that way. I want to just go out as a team, and if we perform every night like we know we can, then the chips will fall where they may, and he’ll get it.

“It would be really cool for his name to be on the list that mine name is on because I can tell him I did it before he did,” Johnson added with a laugh.

Johnson, Macedo, and the TwoC Racing crew begin the 2025 World of Outlaws season at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals on Feb. 5-8. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

For the full 2025 schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

