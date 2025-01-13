Christopher Bell Dominates Race of Champions at the Chili Bowl

By T.J. Buffenbarger

TULSA, OK (January 13, 2025) – Christopher Bell continued to find victory lane during his return to the Tulsa Expo Raceway after a short hiatus by winning the O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions during the opening night of the 39th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink.

After not competing for the past two years due to restrictions from his day job driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, Bell returned to dirt racing with Gibbs’ blessing and backed up his victory during the Tulsa Shootout by dominating the 25-lap Race of Champions.

Afterwards Bell was extremely happy and excited to be back at one of the biggest motorsports events on the planet in his home state of Oklahoma.

“I freaking love this place, man,” said Bell about competing at the Tulsa Expo Racing again. “It is the greatest. And I’m just glad I get to be here with all you great race fans. This is just so much fun to be able to come back and run these dirt cars.”

Bell started on the front row and drove away from Daison Pursley to win by 1.294 seconds at the finish. Tanner Thorson, who drew the four-car inversion that put Bell on the pole position, rounded out the podium.

After the race Bell was quick to credit his Keith Kunz Racing crew members for helping him get comfortable again in a midget car after his time away, utilizing the Race of Champions as a test session before his preliminary night later in the week.

“I can’t thank Pete Willoughby, Keith Kunz and Beau (Binder) Thank you, buddy, you’ve done an amazing job getting me comfortable. It’s taken me a little bit to get my midget shoes underneath me, but I’m glad that I had that race to try and help better myself for Thursday.”

39th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink

O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race of Champions

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Monday, January 13, 2025

Qualifying

1. 88-Tanner Thorson, 11.763[6]

2. 86-Daison Pursley, 11.820[1]

3. 39-Logan Seavey, 11.841[4]

4. 71W-Christopher Bell, 11.862[2]

5. 41-Corey Day, 11.871[9]

6. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 11.919[5]

7. 1K-Kyle Larson, 11.987[3]

8. 3T-Brad Sweet, 12.016[8]

9. 71-Michael Kofoid, 12.028[19]

10. 87-Justin Grant, 12.090[11]

11. 1S-Spencer Bayston, 12.149[16]

12. 23C-Tyler Courtney, 12.202[7]

13. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.232[10]

14. 4P-Kody Swanson, 12.291[12]

15. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr, 12.330[14]

16. 67-Ryan Timms, 12.348[18]

17. 1-Sammy Swindell, 12.387[17]

18. 98-Tanner Carrick, 12.403[13]

19. 57-Kaylee Bryson, 12.431[15]

Race of Champions (25 Laps)

1. 71W-Christopher Bell[1]

2. 86-Daison Pursley[3]

3. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]

4. 87-Justin Grant[10]

5. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[6]

6. 71-Michael Kofoid[9]

7. 1K-Kyle Larson[7]

8. 41-Corey Day[5]

9. 1S-Spencer Bayston[11]

10. 23C-Tyler Courtney[12]

11. 67-Ryan Timms[16]

12. 21H-Brady Bacon[13]

13. 1-Sammy Swindell[17]

14. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[15]

15. 4P-Kody Swanson[14]

16. 57-Kaylee Bryson[19]

17. 39-Logan Seavey[2]

18. 3T-Brad Sweet[8]

19. 98-Tanner Carrick[18]