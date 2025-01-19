Larson Lands Third Career Chili Bowl Nationals Title

By T.J.Buffenbarger

TULSA, OK (January 18, 2025) – Kyle Larson became a three-time winner of the Chili Bowl Nationals Saturday night at the Tulsa Expo Center during the 39th edition of the event. While the box score shows Larson leading ever lap from the pole, it was far from easy as Larson had to overcome driving over the nose of another car that had spun, riding the front stretch wall with his right rear tire, and a late race challenge from Daison Pursley.

Larson used a line around the top of the racetrack that was similar to what he used to win during the Tulsa Shootout non-wing outlaw feature at the Tulsa Expo Raceway a couple of weeks ago. While risky, Larson felt running that line was pivotal to winning the race.

“It was just a very difficult racetrack to run the line that I was running,” said Larson in victory lane. “It comes with a lot of reward with the risk that you’re taking. I messed up on the straightaway a couple times. I’m glad I kept going there, because that caution really, really saved me, and allowed it to be a little bit easier run to the finish. I think if we stayed in traffic, Daison would have had a lot of opportunities to throw stuff at me.”

Larson nearly saw his chance earlier in the race go away after contact with Brenham Crouch 24 laps into the main event.

“When Grant ran over Crouch, I had nowhere to go. I ran over him and stalled. When I landed, I’m like, ‘please refire,’ and it did, so we got a couple lucky breaks there”

For Larson, getting the victory with Paul Silva using a car the pair struggled with previously at the Chili Bowl Nationals made the wins during his preliminary night and the finale even sweeter.

“Paul has been working really, really hard on the midget the last three years,” said Larson. “For as bad as we were here in 2022 with the same car to come away with a Chili Bowl wins feels great, especially with you how difficult Monday was.”

For Pursley in second position, one of the key moments he felt was during the pole shuffle earlier in the evening when his car ran out of fuel while having a legitimate shot at taking away the pole position from Larson.

“There’s a lot of you know what ifs, going back to the qualifying stuff,” said Pursley. “Unfortunately, running out of fuel, anytime you give Larson the front row it’s going to be hard to catch him. He just controls the race really good.”

Larson took off from the pole position at the start with Brooks trying to keep pace. Early on Pursley raced with defending Chili Bowl champion Logan Seavey and Tanner Thorson for the third position. Pursley was able to separate himself from that battle and challenged Brooks for second on lap seven.

The first caution flag appeared when Jonathan Beason got upside down in turns one and two and was unable to continue.

Larson pulled away after the restart while Pursley was able to get past Brooks for second on lap 13. Six laps later Pursley was on Larson’s back bumper, but Larson was able to put a lapped car behind him that Pursley struggled to pass, allowing Larson to pull away in traffic.

On lap 24 Larson’s race nearly ended when contact left Crouch’s car in the middle of the race track. With nowhere to go, Larson drove over the front end of his car, but was able to keep going and maintain the lead as the caution flag came out.

Larson pulled away again as Pursley and Brooks briefly raced for second before Pursley pulled away and continued his pursuit of Larson. With five laps to go Pursley appeared primed to challenge Larson for the lead in traffic with Brooks in tow when Larson rode up on the concrete wall, dislodging signage that was starting to come loose earlier in the race to bring out the caution flag.

After a pair of restarts during the final file laps Pursley tried to challenge Larson for the lead, but could not make the pass as Larson claimed his third career golden driller trophy at the Tulsa Expo Raceway by just 0.027 seconds at the finish over Pursley.

Shane Golobic was able move up to third position during the final restart and ended up joined in the top five by his teammates Ryan Bernal and Brooks at the finish. A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 1K-Kyle Larson[1]

2. 86-Daison Pursley[3]

3. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]

4. 87W-Ryan Bernal[9]

5. 57W-Landon Brooks[2]

6. 71-Michael Kofoid[14]

7. 39-Logan Seavey[4]

8. 97-Gavin Miller[7]

9. 68K-Emerson Axsom[6]

10. 71W-Christopher Bell[12]

11. 41-Corey Day[15]

12. 29S-Hank Davis[16]

13. 29-Tim Buckwalter[22]

14. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[21]

15. 23C-Tyler Courtney[17]

16. 81F-Frank Flud[23]

17. 67W-Jacob Denney[18]

18. 87-Justin Grant[19]

19. 1C-Brenham Crouch[10]

20. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[11]

21. 56E-Tyler Edwards[24]

22. 97K-Kale Drake[13]

23. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

24. 8J-Jonathan Beason[20]

B-Main #1 (20 Laps)

1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]

2. 97K-Kale Drake[8]

3. 41-Corey Day[3]

4. 23C-Tyler Courtney[2]

5. 87-Justin Grant[7]

6. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]

7. 81F-Frank Flud[10]

8. 67K-Ashton Torgerson[6]

9. 54-Matt Westfall[5]

10. 5U-Michael Faccinto[12]

11. 19T-Mitchel Moles[13]

12. 41D-Derek Hagar[20]

13. 21J-Kameron Key[9]

14. 7M-Shane Cottle[15]

15. 51B-Joe B Miller[11]

16. 72J-Sam Johnson[16]

17. 14J-TJ Smith[17]

18. 57-Kaylee Bryson[14]

19. 98-Tanner Carrick[18]

20. 32T-Trey Marcham[19]

B-Main #2 (20 Laps)

1. 71W-Christopher Bell[2]

2. 71-Michael Kofoid[1]

3. 29S-Hank Davis[11]

4. 67W-Jacob Denney[7]

5. 8J-Jonathan Beason[17]

6. 29-Tim Buckwalter[5]

7. 56E-Tyler Edwards[9]

8. 86X-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[14]

9. 5P-Justin Peck[13]

10. 43-Gunnar Setser[6]

11. 52-Blake Hahn[10]

12. 21-Daryn Pittman[4]

13. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[8]

14. 27B-Jake Bubak[19]

15. 55A-Jake Swanson[18]

16. 9U-Kyle Spence[12]

17. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[20]

18. 51F-Brody Fuson[16]

19. 71M-Brent Crews[3]

20. 4Y-Jett Yantis[15]

C-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 72J-Sam Johnson[2]

2. 14J-TJ Smith[7]

3. 98-Tanner Carrick[6]

4. 32T-Trey Marcham[1]

5. 41D-Derek Hagar[4]

6. 19R-Ricky Thornton Jr[9]

7. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]

8. 67-Ryan Timms[16]

9. 40X-Steven Snyder Jr[8]

10. 27W-Colby Copeland[11]

11. 7AU-Harry Stewart[18]

12. 55V-CJ Leary[19]

13. 57A-Daniel Robinson[12]

14. 91-Jeff Stasa[13]

15. 8K-KJ Snow[17]

16. 45J-Roger Crockett[20]

17. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[14]

18. 3P-Drake Edwards[15]

19. 77D-Dalten Gabbard[10]

20. 3G-Kyle Cummins[3]

C-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 51F-Brody Fuson[2]

2. 8J-Jonathan Beason[6]

3. 55A-Jake Swanson[5]

4. 27B-Jake Bubak[1]

5. 55X-Kevin Thomas Jr[11]

6. 11A-Andrew Felker[4]

7. 89X-Chris Windom[7]

8. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[9]

9. 60X-Dillon Welch[3]

10. 3J-JJ Yeley[10]

11. 2D-Matt Sherrell[12]

12. 31B-Dominic Gorden[14]

13. 54Z-Michael Pickens[17]

14. 5-Karter Sarff[20]

15. 4B-Chelby Hinton[18]

16. 32C-Alex Bright[19]

17. 8-Alex Sewell[8]

18. 3U-Rylan Gray[15]

19. 1S-Spencer Bayston[16]

20. 25H-Cap Henry[13]

D-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 67-Ryan Timms[2]

2. 3P-Drake Edwards[3]

3. 7AU-Harry Stewart[1]

4. 8K-KJ Snow[15]

5. 55V-CJ Leary[17]

6. 20Z-Stevie Sussex III[4]

7. 63F-Frankie Guerrini[5]

8. 32-Gary Taylor[13]

9. 41P-Parker Jones[9]

10. 55T-Trevor Cline[6]

11. 16C-David Camfield Jr[10]

12. 1-Sammy Swindell[7]

13. 48H-Wout Hoffmans[11]

14. 938-Bradley Fezard[12]

15. 7E-Carson Bolden[8]

16. 7P-Jason McDougal[14]

17. 3T-Brad Sweet[16]

18. 44A-Reese Nowotarski[18]

DNS: 7X-Thomas Meseraull

20. (DQ) 73-Hunter Schuerenberg[20]

D-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 1S-Spencer Bayston[2]

2. 54Z-Michael Pickens[4]

3. 4B-Chelby Hinton[16]

4. 32C-Alex Bright[5]

5. 5-Karter Sarff[17]

6. 6G-Garet Williamson[1]

7. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]

8. 89-Zach Wigal[18]

9. 55D-Nick Drake[6]

10. 7D-Michelle Decker[3]

11. 22X-Steven Shebester[15]

12. 1R-RJ Johnson[11]

13. 55I-Briggs Danner[19]

14. 75-Mario Clouser[8]

15. 16R-Kyle Jones[20]

16. 8W-Kaleb Montgomery[14]

17. 15D-Andrew Deal[12]

18. 40M-Chase McDermand[9]

19. 91X-Danny Wood[10]

20. 71T-Kyler Johnson[13]

E-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 7P-Jason McDougal[2]

2. 32-Gary Taylor[1]

3. 3T-Brad Sweet[7]

4. 8K-KJ Snow[6]

5. 55V-CJ Leary[4]

6. 93-Kyle Bellm[14]

7. 63-Cale Coons[10]

8. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[12]

9. 7T-Ronnie Gardner[16]

10. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]

11. 71P-Mat Williamson[9]

12. 2W-Luke Storer[5]

13. 20H-Noah Harris[8]

14. 91S-Jordon Mallett[11]

15. 71E-Mariah Ede[15]

16. 94-Hayden Wise[13]

17. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[17]

DNS: 45V-Cole Vanderheiden

DNS: 21X-Casey Shuman

20. (DQ) 11B-Clinton Boyles[20]

E-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 4B-Chelby Hinton[4]

2. 5-Karter Sarff[5]

3. 89-Zach Wigal[3]

4. 55I-Briggs Danner[6]

5. 16R-Kyle Jones[7]

6. 2MD-Aiden Price[9]

7. 44X-Wesley Smith[11]

8. 4P-Kody Swanson[8]

9. 45B-Bradley Cox[2]

10. 8R-Ryker Pace[12]

11. 19K-Riley Kreisel[17]

12. 7MF-Chance Morton[1]

13. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[14]

14. 51-Kyle Busch[16]

15. 3W-Brandon Waelti[13]

16. 2Z-Zach Blurton[15]

17. 77-Joe Wirth[18]

18. 7U-Zach Daum[10]

DNS: 2P-Cameron La Rose

DNS: 1Z-Justin Zimmerman

F Feature #1 (15 Laps)

1. 94-Hayden Wise[1]

2. 93-Kyle Bellm[6]

3. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]

4. 7T-Ronnie Gardner[3]

5. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[10]

6. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[9]

7. 71H-Mason Hannagan[7]

8. 40-Max Adams[15]

9. 44K-Brody Wake[17]

10. 32L-Connor Lee[16]

11. 4D-Dustin Smith[18]

12. 1A-Cole Bodine[20]

13. 88A-Austin Torgerson[19]

14. 46-Kenney Johnson[8]

15. 27X-Michael Hubert[14]

16. 50-Daniel Adler[11]

17. 8D-Jeffrey Abbey[13]

18. 83-Will Armitage[5]

19. 84K-Tom Harris[2]

20. 5A-Adam Trimble[12]

F Feature #2 (15 Laps)

1. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[2]

2. 2Z-Zach Blurton[1]

3. 51-Kyle Busch[8]

4. 19K-Riley Kreisel[7]

5. 77-Joe Wirth[5]

6. 81-Ty Gibbs[16]

7. 14E-Jeffrey Newell[14]

8. 28-Ace McCarthy[13]

9. 9-Emilio Hoover[18]

10. 7B-Garrett Benson[10]

11. P1-Paul White[6]

12. 8S-Kyle Steffens[20]

13. 45H-Robbie Price[17]

14. 3Z-Trey Zorn[9]

15. 23D-Devon Dobie[19]

16. 45X-Jace Park[3]

17. 96X-Logan Mitchell[15]

18. 41J-Nathan Crane[12]

19. 31-Tanner Holmes[11]

20. 55F-Johnny Kent[4]

G Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 32L-Connor Lee[2]

2. 44K-Brody Wake[3]

3. 4D-Dustin Smith[5]

4. 88A-Austin Torgerson[7]

5. 1A-Cole Bodine[13]

6. 00K-Scott Kreutter[9]

7. 7N-Kris Carroll[4]

8. 84Y-Alex Yankowski[14]

9. 05-Alex Midkiff[8]

10. 95-Chris Andrews[12]

11. 5X-Jacob Dykstra[11]

12. 51Z-Zach Boden[1]

13. 37-Ayden Gatewood[10]

14. 10H-Ryder Laplante[15]

15. 21K-Austin Nigh[16]

16. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[6]

G Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 81-Ty Gibbs[2]

2. 45H-Robbie Price[4]

3. 9-Emilio Hoover[1]

4. 23D-Devon Dobie[6]

5. 8S-Kyle Steffens[3]

6. 22T-Don Droud Jr[13]

7. 40B-Josh Bilicki[11]

8. 14D-David Gasper[15]

9. 6B-Brylee Kilmer[16]

10. 95K-Mitch Fabish[12]

11. 21C-Colby Stubblefield[5]

12. 51X-Joe Walker[9]

13. 12A-AJ Bender[7]

14. 7J-Shawn Jackson[14]

15. 11-Lane Goodman[10]

16. 7-Shannon McQueen[8]

H Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 5X-Jacob Dykstra[1]

2. 95-Chris Andrews[12]

3. 1A-Cole Bodine[4]

4. 84Y-Alex Yankowski[10]

5. 10H-Ryder Laplante[14]

6. 21K-Austin Nigh[3]

7. 23S-Kyle Simon[7]

8. 11G-Hayden Mabe[11]

9. 17-Sye Lynch[9]

10. 77J-John Klabunde[13]

11. 3D-Darin Naida[2]

12. 97X-John Barnard[6]

13. 83H-Sam Henderson[8]

14. 28K-Austin Wood[15]

15. 44B-Branigan Roark[5]

16. 92-Mike Hess[16]

H Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 40B-Josh Bilicki[1]

2. 95K-Mitch Fabish[9]

3. 22T-Don Droud Jr[2]

4. 7J-Shawn Jackson[11]

5. 14D-David Gasper[3]

6. 6B-Brylee Kilmer[12]

7. 50C-Dane Culver[6]

8. 74-Luke Hall[7]

9. 49-Cole Tinsley[14]

10. 0G-Glenn Styres[13]

11. 8M-Kade Morton[8]

12. 17M-Logan Prickett[5]

13. 46X-Joe Kata[4]

14. 16-Santino Ferrucci[10]

DNS: 7R-Jadon Rogers

DNS: 60-Landon Britt

I Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 11G-Hayden Mabe[1]

2. 95-Chris Andrews[9]

3. 77J-John Klabunde[4]

4. 10H-Ryder Laplante[11]

5. 28K-Austin Wood[5]

6. 92-Mike Hess[2]

7. 8L-Cooper Miller[6]

8. 41W-Brad Wyatt[7]

9. 44-Colton Hardy[12]

10. 00-Brecken Reese[15]

11. 81C-Colten Cottle[13]

12. 10J-Gage Rucker[3]

13. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[10]

14. 5J-Josh Hodge[8]

15. 80-Kade Taylor[14]

DNS: 20S-Landon Simon

I Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 95K-Mitch Fabish[10]

2. 16-Santino Ferrucci[13]

3. 7J-Shawn Jackson[9]

4. 6B-Brylee Kilmer[1]

5. 0G-Glenn Styres[3]

6. 49-Cole Tinsley[7]

7. 28J-Joe Perry[11]

8. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[6]

9. 35S-Ben Schmidt[12]

10. 17A-Tom Dunkel[8]

11. 80H-Josh Hanna[4]

12. 22P-Brant O’Banion[2]

13. 14L-Luke Drotschie[5]

DNS: 16T-Kevin Newton

DNS: 66J-Jayden Clay

DNS: 71J-Jeremy Huish

J Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 95-Chris Andrews[2]

2. 44-Colton Hardy[1]

3. 10H-Ryder Laplante[3]

4. 80-Kade Taylor[5]

5. 81C-Colten Cottle[8]

6. 00-Brecken Reese[11]

7. 4T-Brandt Twitty[6]

8. 11L-Landon Crawley[12]

9. 14K-Brandon Carr[9]

10. 20C-CJ Sarna[13]

11. 42-Matt Carr[14]

12. 22A-Lonnie Oliver[4]

13. 7K-Kolton Gariss[7]

14. 321-Chad Winfrey[10]

DNS: 86C-David Camfield Sr

DNS: 17X-Gage Laney

J Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 95K-Mitch Fabish[3]

2. 66J-Jayden Clay[1]

3. 28J-Joe Perry[7]

4. 35S-Ben Schmidt[4]

5. 16-Santino Ferrucci[10]

6. 71J-Jeremy Huish[11]

7. 36-Taylor Courtney[8]

8. 80D-Corey Smith[2]

9. 26P-Preston Lattomus[5]

10. 54C-Chance Hull[6]

11. 35-Tyler Robbins[9]

12. 17C-Devin Camfield[12]

13. 10C-Dalton Camfield[13]

14. 75A-Todd Hobson[14]

15. 2H-Nick Hoffman[15]

16. 98P-Ryan Padgett[16]

K Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 14K-Brandon Carr[1]

2. 321-Chad Winfrey[2]

3. 00-Brecken Reese[6]

4. 11L-Landon Crawley[9]

5. 20C-CJ Sarna[5]

6. 42-Matt Carr[10]

7. 17L-Braxton Cummings[14]

8. 22J-Zach Hampton[13]

9. 3K-Todd Kluever[11]

10. 57H-Autumn Criste[15]

11. 72W-Tye Wilke[7]

12. 53-Sean Robbins[4]

13. 68E-Eric Blumer[16]

14. 3V-Jim Vanzant[12]

15. 09T-Timmy Thrash[8]

16. 51W-Curtis Jones[3]

K Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 54C-Chance Hull[3]

2. 28J-Joe Perry[10]

3. 36-Taylor Courtney[2]

4. 35-Tyler Robbins[4]

5. 16-Santino Ferrucci[7]

6. 71J-Jeremy Huish[9]

7. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[11]

8. 80S-Josh Hawkins[14]

9. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[13]

10. 97W-Alex Karpowicz[1]

11. 5F-Danny Frye III[5]

12. 23T-Tristan Lee[8]

13. 2WI-Tommy Colburn[6]

14. 28B-Brandon Mattox[12]

DNS: 15C-Carter Chevalier

DNS: 1DM-Elijah Gile

L Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 3K-Todd Kluever[2]

2. 3V-Jim Vanzant[1]

3. 22J-Zach Hampton[10]

4. 17L-Braxton Cummings[4]

5. 57H-Autumn Criste[5]

6. 68E-Eric Blumer[6]

7. 48G-George Loux[9]

8. 07-Tim Kent[13]

9. 0-Johnny Murdock[3]

10. 11H-Jori Hughes[11]

11. 80A-Steve Miller[15]

12. 75G-Cole Garner[7]

13. 20-Tadd Holliman[8]

14. 21T-Justin Bates[14]

15. 31K-Kyle Beilman[12]

DNS: 91B-Kevin Bayer

L Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 71J-Jeremy Huish[2]

2. 28J-Joe Perry[12]

3. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[6]

4. 28B-Brandon Mattox[11]

5. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[5]

6. 80S-Josh Hawkins[13]

7. X-Dan Bennett[9]

8. 7F-Joshua Tyre[7]

9. 2NP-Bill Johnson[1]

10. 64-Andy Pake[15]

11. 22G-Jack France[16]

12. 10X-Trevor Serbus[4]

13. 111-Keith Zimmerman[10]

14. 0B-Jason Botsford[8]

15. 7C-Chance Morris[3]

16. 81G-Tony Helton[14]

M Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 48G-George Loux[1]

2. 31K-Kyle Beilman[2]

3. 11H-Jori Hughes[4]

4. 21T-Justin Bates[6]

5. 07-Tim Kent[9]

6. 80A-Steve Miller[3]

7. 77B-Bret Klabunde[5]

8. 8X-Jeff Schindler[10]

9. 4-Adam Bolyard[11]

10. 11J-Todd Jackson[8]

11. 25J-Nathan Moore[7]

DNS: K9-Jameson Spies

DNS: 56X-Mark Chisholm

DNS: 73B-Ryan Timmons

DNS: 15-Travis Miniea

DNS: 26J-Jacob Harris

M Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 28B-Brandon Mattox[2]

2. 28J-Joe Perry[9]

3. 80S-Josh Hawkins[10]

4. 81G-Tony Helton[7]

5. 64-Andy Pake[14]

6. 22G-Jack France[11]

7. 15K-Nathan Kilwine[1]

8. 7Z-Brian Peterson[6]

9. 84R-Chris Roseland[13]

10. 32J-Jason Tessier[8]

11. 84S-Shaun Shapel[12]

12. 47R-Ray Brewer[3]

13. 17D-Gunnar Pike[5]

14. 17H-Henry Chambers[4]

DNS: 15J-Jack Potter

DNS: 00P-Broc Elliott

N Feature #1 (3 Laps)

1. 21T-Justin Bates[3]

2. 25J-Nathan Moore[2]

3. 11J-Todd Jackson[1]

4. 07-Tim Kent[6]

5. C71-Carter Jensrud[12]

6. 8X-Jeff Schindler[14]

7. 4-Adam Bolyard[8]

8. 75X-Leroy Boone[9]

9. 77K-Kevin Cook[5]

10. 14T-Connor Speir[15]

11. 68B-Blain Petersen[7]

12. 17K-Tim Creech II[10]

13. 11X-Donovan Peterson[11]

14. 22-Troy Betts[4]

15. 13-Brandon Boggs[13]

DNS: 11C-Mike Woodruff

N Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 28J-Joe Perry[2]

2. 80S-Josh Hawkins[6]

3. 22G-Jack France[14]

4. 84S-Shaun Shapel[1]

5. 84R-Chris Roseland[13]

6. 64-Andy Pake[9]

7. 14F-Conner Morrell[10]

8. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[8]

9. 14G-Gordy Gundaker[12]

10. 121-Jason Bennett[11]

11. 20X-Kyle Hawse[5]

12. 5Z-Oliver Billingsley[3]

13. 29K-Brian Harvey[7]

14. 8H-Dakota Highley[4]

DNS: 77R-Robbie Smith

DNS: 97L-Brandon Lewis

O Feature #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11X-Donovan Peterson[1]

2. 17K-Tim Creech II[7]

3. 13-Brandon Boggs[11]

4. C71-Carter Jensrud[5]

5. 14T-Connor Speir[9]

6. 8X-Jeff Schindler[12]

7. 99K-Robert Carson[14]

8. 715-Robert Bell[3]

9. 18K-Billy Rayburn[4]

10. 27G-Steve Gresham[10]

11. 17E-Cody Beard[2]

12. 2ND-Darren Kauffman[6]

13. 12-Katherine Legge[8]

14. 19-Greg Dennett[13]

DNS: 33W-Rece Wommack

DNS: 4H-Steve Padgett

O Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 64-Andy Pake[1]

2. 14F-Conner Morrell[2]

3. 121-Jason Bennett[6]

4. 14G-Gordy Gundaker[3]

5. 84R-Chris Roseland[5]

6. 22G-Jack France[10]

7. 21R-Myles Tomlinson[7]

8. 1P-Terry Nichols[9]

9. 22M-Marc Dailey[12]

10. 57F-Blake Green[15]

11. 21D-Justin Dickerson[14]

12. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[11]

13. 19F-Joshua Shipley[13]

14. 20G-Jay Mallory[8]

15. 11K-Cole Parker[4]

DNS: 22S-AJ Johnson

P Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 14T-Connor Speir[1]

2. 27G-Steve Gresham[2]

3. 13-Brandon Boggs[3]

4. 8X-Jeff Schindler[4]

5. 19-Greg Dennett[5]

6. 99K-Robert Carson[6]

7. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]

8. 15W-Danny Burke[8]

9. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]

10. 21B-Frank Beck III[10]

11. 85J-Joshua Lewis[11]

12. 92M-Josh Most[12]

13. 71G-Bill Balog[13]

14. P92-Alex Cogley[14]

15. 19S-Chase Porter[15]

16. 96-Cody Brewer[16]

17. 57R-Shelby Bosie[17]

18. 19X-Brenden Hires[18]

P Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[1]

2. 22G-Jack France[2]

3. 19F-Joshua Shipley[3]

4. 22M-Marc Dailey[5]

5. 57F-Blake Green[8]

6. 21D-Justin Dickerson[6]

7. 84J-Jesse Shapel[4]

8. 5M-Donnie Steward[7]

DNS: 0L-Kevin Carl

DNS: 4F-Chad Frewaldt

DNS: 20M-Malyssa Perkins

DNS: 48-Eric Webber

DNS: 33M-Charlie Louden

DNS: 4E-Maverick Elkins

DNS: 70-Cade Cowles

DNS: 98B-Joe Boyles

DNS: 39M-Cole Murray

Pole Shuffle 9 (3 Laps)

1. 1K-Kyle Larson, 12.005[1]

2. 57W-Landon Brooks, 12.489[2]

Pole Shuffle #8 (3 Laps)

1. 57W-Landon Brooks, 12.682[1]

2. 86-Daison Pursley[2]

Pole Shuffle #7 (3 Laps)

1. 86-Daison Pursley, 11.752[2]

2. 39-Logan Seavey, 11.844[1]

Pole Shuffle #6 (3 Laps)

1. 86-Daison Pursley, 11.693[2]

2. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.185[1]

Pole Shuffle #5 (3 Laps)

1. 86-Daison Pursley, 11.625[2]

2. 68K-Emerson Axsom, 12.361[1]

Pole Shuffle #4 (3 Laps)

1. 86-Daison Pursley, 11.687[2]

2. 97-Gavin Miller, 12.070[1]

Pole Shuffle #3 (3 Laps)

1. 86-Daison Pursley, 11.975[2]

2. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.234[1]

Pole Shuffle #2 (3 Laps)

1. 86-Daison Pursley, 11.754[2]

2. 87W-Ryan Bernal, 11.997[1]

Pole Shuffle #1 (3 Laps)

1. 86-Daison Pursley, 11.998[2]

2. 1C-Brenham Crouch, 12.171[1]

39th Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink

Tulsa Expo Raceway

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Saturday, January 18, 2025