29th Front Row Challenge A Success as Preparations For 30th Installment Are Underway; Reserved Seats Now On Sale

Now well into the first month of 2025, the team at Front Row Challenge Ent. is working away on the 30th Front Row Challenge event that will be held on August 4th, 2025 in Iowa, but not before taking time to reflect on the 29th running of the event that was won by Kyle Larson.

“First are foremost, Lori and I want to thank Chuck Sinks and Kaci Komstadious of Sage Fruit for their support as our primary event sponsor for the past seven years,” Terry McCarl of Front Row Challenge Ent. said. “Their support has been instrumental to our success and while we are sad to see them leave, we wish them all the very best as they enter the next phase of life. They simply raised the bar as marketing partners, and it turned into a great friendship. Not only did they play a vital role in the monetary success of our event, they also provided over 10,000 items over the years to our great fans.”

Heading into the 30th running of the Front Row Challenge, FRC Ent. is in search of a new title sponsor with the retirement of Chuck Sinks from Sage Fruit.

“It has been a wonderful ride with the Front Row Challenge. It is a great event and I hate that we won’t be a part of it anymore,” Chuck Sinks said. “Terry and Lori McCarl were fantastic to work with over the years, and as a marketing partner they were tremendous. They always under promised and over delivered to make sure all parties were taken care of. With a racing background on a personal level, it was a very easy event to get Sage Fruit on board with, and I hope they find a great company to take our place. I truly wish them nothing but success moving forward.”

With the dust completely settled on the 29th running of the Front Row Challenge, the team was able to hand out over $93,000 in cash and prizes with Kyle Larson and his Silva Motorsports taking home top honors as not only did they score the win, but they also left with $21,650 in cash and prizes combined.

Other top earners on the night culminating with finishes and contingency were Corey Day, who left with $8,300, Parker Price-Miller who earned $6,877,Carson Macedo who scored $5,700, Scott Bugucki who netted $5,537, and James McFadden who pocketed $5,502 making it six drivers who took home over $5,000 in cash and contingency.

Looking ahead to 2025, FRC Ent vows that the 30th running of the event which will be held on August 4th at Southern Iowa Speedway will indeed be bigger and better than ever before.

As plans and sponsorships continue to come together for the 30th Front Row Challenge, anyone that is interested in joining on as a marketing partner is encouraged to reach out to Front Row Challenge Ent. via email at FRChallenges@Aol.com.

General admission tickets can be purchased online at www.oskychallenges.com while reserved seats and part passes can be purchased by contacting FRC Ent. at 515-957-0020.

Front Row Challenge Ent. would like to thank Sage Fruit, Your Life Iowa, Country Builders Construction, Sea Foam Motor Treatment, Smith TI, Deberg Concrete, Priority Aviation, Dingus Lounge, Elite Wings, Chalk Stix, JG, Housby Mack, Kraig Ford, Oskaloosa True Value, Ultra Shield McKay Group, MyRacePass, Wilwood Brakes, HRP, KSE, Hoosier, Schoenfeld, Saldana Tanks, Hoseheads, Snap-On, , Sprint Car Unlimited, Skin Fusion FX, Taso’s Steakhouse, Octane Ink, and Pro Shocks for their support.

JOIN THE TEAM- Any marketing partners interested in getting involved with Front Row Challenge Enterprise, LLC, please reach out to 515-957-0020.

