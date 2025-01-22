Bates-Hamilton Racing expands to two car operation with Justyn Cox and Landon Brooks in 2025

By Gary Thomas

Sacramento, CA…Bates-Hamilton Racing is pleased to announce it will be campaigning a pair of Sprint Cars on the West Coast this season, featuring drivers Justyn Cox and Landon Brooks.

BHR would like to also announce that Hayden Klein has been promoted to Car Chief for both the 42x and 21L. From Josh Bates (BHR Co-Owner), “Over the past two and a half years Hayden has worked hard to expand his knowledge and build himself into an excellent sprint car mechanic. I’m excited to see how he develops in his new role with the team. With Landon running 30+ races in the 410 and Justyn going for a Placerville championship, I will be relying on Hayden more than ever especially on double duty nights.”

The now 30-year-old Cox has been the primary driver for BHR over the last two years and will continue to campaign the No. 42x entry.

He will place his focus this season around Winged 360 Sprint Car racing at Placerville Speedway.

“For 2025 it will be a different direction for me racing wise,” Cox stated. “It came after a lot of discussion with family and those close to me. With my family growing, my work career evolving, and my injury last year, I came to the decision to scale back on my racing and stay closer to home, in hopes to be around my family the most I can.”

The major goal for Cox this season is to compete for a Placerville Speedway Sprint Car championship. He spoke about his excitement for that, as well as the opportunity that Bates-Hamilton Racing has put forth.

“I love Placerville and look forward to my first full season at the best track in California. I’m thankful to have BHR behind me, along with all our sponsors for allowing that to be my reality in 2025. Most owners would probably throw an old guy away like me, but they’ve helped put together a good opportunity for myself and my family. I’m forever grateful to them and all the hard work it will take as a team for me to do this.”

Along with contesting the Placerville Speedway title the Clarksburg, CA native will also run select NARC 410 Sprint Car events, along with the Trophy Cup in Tulare aboard the BHR No. 42x.

“This is a great step in allowing myself to race, let my children see what their dad loves to do, be involved in my kids sports and life events, while having a lot of fun nights up on the hill with family and friends. I can’t wait to try and win some races, and maybe at the end of the season, add a Placerville Speedway title to my name.”

After running a few events at the end of this past season, Bates-Hamilton Racing is also thrilled to add Landon Brooks to its driver lineup in 2025. The Rio Oso, CA wheelman is set to pilot the No. 21L Winged 410 Sprint Car for the team.

“I felt that we all grew together each night and went in the right direction as we progressed every week,” commented Brooks. “I definitely felt that by the last night of Trophy Cup this past October we made huge progress.”

Brooks, who is fresh off a tremendous run at the Chili Bowl Nationals, earning a prelim win and top five in the finale, will compete in various High Limit Racing, World of Outlaws and NARC 410 Sprint Car events up and down the West Coast. He will also return to the Trophy Cup in Tulare with BHR aboard the No. 21L mount.

“I had a great Chili Bowl last week, so it certainly has me excited for the 2025 season,” said the 21-year-old driver. “I really enjoyed racing with BHR at the end of last year and look forward to driving for them on a more regular basis.”

Roger Hamilton added, “I’m really looking forward to this upcoming season. Josh, Hayden, Justyn, Landon, and I will be busy for sure! We certainly could not be doing this without the support of our great partners! Special thanks to Dave Lippert and Dan Ewart for their continued support!”

