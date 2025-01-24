Ashley Newton named USL Marketing Director

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (January 23, 2025) – Last season under the ownership of Michael Tyre the United Sprint League reached new heights with the signing of Ortco Inc. as a title sponsor, Same Day Auto as a presenting sponsor and contingency sponsors Morton Excavating, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Passing Points Podcast, Kent Fireworks, and Hoss Media. Collectively all that helped increase the weekly purse and also pay tow money.

For 2025 Tyre hopes to build on that success with the addition of Ashley Newton to the USL staff in the roll of Marketing Director. Wife of car owner Nick Newton, Ashley is a fan of non-wing racing and wants to help the USL flourish.

“I love non-wing racing and want to see it succeed,” Newton said of her desire to work with USL. “It is really an honor being a female and being asked to do something like this. I am always trying to help and that is what Michael does, he is always giving back. That is what I love about it.”

Reaching out to potential sponsors is just one of the many things Newton hopes to accomplish.

“I will be handling social media and talking with sponsors,” Newton said. “I will be posting what is happening during racing events and doing things to help the USL. I want USL to be the best series in the state.”

Newton has helped Tina and Danny Smith with the Ironman event in past years and hopes to apply that success to the USL.

“I hope to bring giveaway items like I helped with the Ironman race to give back to the USL,” Newton said.

Involving and entertaining fans during USL shows is another goal Newton has in mind.

“I am brainstorming on that and will run all that by Michael,” said Newton. “I would like to get the fans more involved. You have to promote to draw fans out.”

Newton and the USL staff is ready to hit the ground running to make 2025 a record season for everyone.

“I am hoping to see it grow,” she said.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1794.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Morton Excavating, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Passing Points Podcast, Kent Fireworks, Hoss Media.