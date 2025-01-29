Grant Anderson Tops at Tolmer

BORDERTOWN, SA (January 29, 2025) — Grant Anderson won the Sprintcar Jamobree Wednesday night at Tolmer Speedway. Anderson held off American Cory Eliason and Matt Egel for the victory. Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic winner James McFadden and Ryan Newton rounded out the top five.
Sprintcar Jamboree
Tolmer Speedway
Bordertown, South Australia
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. V37-Grant Anderson
2. USA17-Cory Eliason
3. S52-Matt Egel
4. WX23-James McFadden
5. Q66-Ryan Newton
6. W26-Kerry Madsen
7. N47-Marcus Dumesny
8. Q54-Randy Morgan
9. W3-Callum Williamson
10. S20-Glen Sutherland
11. V45-Rusty Hickman
12. W2-Dayne Kingshott
13. W8-Andrew Priolo
14. NS14-Michael Stewart
15. N55-Jessie Attard
16. S97-Ian Madsen
17. S50-Dylan Jenkin
18. NT25-Will Carroll
19. W14-Jason Pryde
20. Q5-Brock Hallett
21. A1-Lachlan McHugh
22. N48-Jackson Delamont
23. NT11-Jordyn Charge
24. Q46-Dylan Menz