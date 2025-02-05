SPA Technique, SRI Indy Join World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series as Redraw Award Contingency Partner for 2025

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 4, 2025) – SPA Technique, the industry leader in fire suppression systems has partnered with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series as the official “Redraw Award” sponsor for the 2025 season.

As part of the collaboration, SPA Technique will present $50 in cash plus a $50 gift certificate to the driver that draws the No. 1 pill in the redraw at every event on the schedule. These certificates can be redeemed at SPA Technique’s headquarters at SRI Indy or at www.spatechnique.com

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest level of fire protection for racers at all levels,” said Dan List, Department Head at SPA Technique. “The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is one of the most demanding and thrilling racing series in the country, and we’re excited to support these incredible drivers while reinforcing the importance of fire safety in motorsports.”

SPA Technique, based in Brownsburg, IN, has been a trusted name in motorsports safety for years, offering FIA- and SFI-certified fire suppression systems designed to keep drivers safe in high-intensity racing environments. SPA Technique is also the first manufacturer to pass the SFI Spec 17.3 Certification Test, further testament to why they offer the best and safest product on the market. By integrating this contingency program into the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the company continues to invest in grassroots and professional racing alike.

“This is an amazing opportunity for SPA Technique to give back to the racing community,” said Morgan Jones, another Department Head at SPA Technique. “Every driver wants to be up front, and we’re excited to reward them while also highlighting the importance of fire suppression technology in sprint car racing.”

“When you look at some of the top guys in the series— like Donny Schatz, Gio Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild—and see that they trust in SPA Technique to protect them, it really says everything,” said Greg Fornelli, Owner of SPA Technique. “These drivers put their lives on the line every night, and we take great pride in providing them with the most advanced fire suppression technology available.”

With 90 races on the schedule, this partnership ensures that drivers are not only rewarded for their success but also reminded of the crucial role fire safety plays in motorsports.

For more information on SPA Technique and its wide range of fire suppression systems, visit the SPA Technique website or stop by SRI Indy.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), CASM Safety Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, FIREBULL, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, WELD Racing, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.