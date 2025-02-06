POWRi 305 Sprints to Compete Under IMCA RaceSaver Guidelines in 2025

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (2/3/25) Effective immediately, the POWRi 305 Sprints will adhere to the IMCA RaceSaver rules and guidelines, allowing competitors to showcase their skills in a competitive environment without requiring a POWRi membership, provided they hold a valid IMCA RaceSaver license.

“We’re excited to continue providing racers with a competitive and accessible platform regionally while contributing to the well-established National championship chase,” said Talin Turner, Director of POWRi. He added, “This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to fostering grassroots racing and creating new opportunities for drivers and teams within the 305 Sprint division.”

By aligning with the IMCA RaceSaver ruleset, POWRi ensures fair and consistent competition while promoting driver development and sustainability within the sport. This alignment allows participants to earn IMCA RaceSaver National Points and provides a streamlined pathway to success on a broader stage.

The following schedule is subject to change with several TBA events still pending finalization. Continue to monitor the website and social media outlets for updates and adjustments.

2025 POWRi 305 IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Schedule

Date | Track | Location

Friday, February 21 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, February 22 | Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | Fort Worth, TX

Saturday, April 5 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

Sunday, April 6 | I-70 Speedway | Odessa, MO

Saturday, May 10 | Tri-City Speedway | Granite City, IL

Saturday, August 16 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

