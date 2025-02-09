Kyle Larson Tops DIRTcar Nationals Finale, Claims Big Gator Title

By Alex Nieten

BARBERVILLE, FL (February 8, 2025) – Volusia Speedway Park can elude Kyle Larson and Paul Silva no more.

The potent pairing rolled into Federated DIRTcar Nationals week with no trips to Volusia Victory Lane. Larson had tried and tried and come close but fallen short. He’d been on the podium but not the top step. In a couple short days, “Yung Money” completely changed his narrative at “The World’s Fastest Half Mile.”

After a third and second on Wednesday and Thursday, Larson finally broke through on Friday to wave his first Volusia checkered flag. But he wasn’t done there.

Larson and the Silva Motorsports crew returned just as strong for Saturday. They entered the night needing to finish third or better to secure the coveted Big Gator. They opted for the better option to get the job done. Winning.

The Elk Grove, CA native was unstoppable in the event finale. David Gravel got the initial jump and took the lead from the second starting spot, but it only took Larson five laps to wheel his way from fourth to the top spot. He ripped the cushion around Gravel to claim the lead and drive. Logan Schuchart looked to challenge him late but ultimately couldn’t make the move. Larson grabbed the win, a $20,000 payday, and the Big Gator.

“This has just been a track that’s historically and statistically been probably our weakest,” Larson admitted. “It’s been great to come here and have speed every time we hit the track, and to cap off the week with a Big Gator is something I’ve honestly dreamt about for a long time just because of how bad we’ve been here. Great to get the win there.”

All it took for Larson to get the advantage was Gravel leaving the door open once. When Gravel chose not to use the top in the early laps, Larson knew he couldn’t be stopped. Once he got the lead, it was simply a matter of taking care of business in lapped traffic.

“I don’t know if he could hear me or maybe thought I was down there, but he peeled down and I was like, ‘You’re done,'” Larson said. “Then I felt like I did a decent job in traffic there. But it got so single file, and the air becomes so bad and your tires are getting hot and losing grip. It’s just tough.”

Larson upped his total to 37 career victories with the World of Outlaws. A day after he added Volusia to his list, he made it the eighth track in which he’s won at multiple times with The Greatest Show on Dirt. He’s also the 12th driver to top at least two World of Outlaws Feature at Volusia. Larson is just the sixth competitor to claim two straight at Volusia, joining Donny Schatz, Steve Kinser, Brad Sweet, Daryn Pittman, and David Gravel.

After passing Gravel late, Logan Schuchart brought the Shark Racing No. 1S home second. He continues an encouraging start to 2025 after a discouraging 2024. The Hanover, PA native leaves Volusia with finishes of fourth, third, eighth, and second. He had only three podiums last season, and he’s already up to a pair with only four races in the books. Schuchart thought he might’ve been the one standing in Victory Lane if not for a late caution.

“I kind of wanted to push the issue there at the end,” Schuchart said. “I was kind of hoping the caution wouldn’t come out because I felt like we were really closing. Kyle was still kind of searching around a little bit, and I felt like maybe I could capitalize. But after the restart, I just wanted to play the tire game. I knew it was important to finish the race. Right there at the end he tried to go around a lapped car on the outside, and I thought I might be able to stick my nose in there, but I wasn’t quite close enough to make that happen.”

Rounding out the podium was David Gravel as he and Big Game Motorsports continue the strong start to their title defense. The Watertown, CT native finished no worse than fourth all week in Florida. He’ll leave as the de facto points leader. While he found himself wishing he could’ve found a way to win once, Gravel left the week happy with his team’s consistency.

“Being the leader there under the red Cody (Jacobs) told me he was kind of running below me and I was running the middle,” Gravel explained. “And on that restart, Kyle started pounding the top and drove around me. Sometimes it’s better running second. I’m kind of disappointed I lost second place there to Logan. I didn’t really have a shot to win the race after that. We had the track position tonight and couldn’t capitalize. Sometimes that’s the way racing goes, but I’m very proud of the week we had.”

Carson Macedo and Tyler Courtney completed the top five.

Ryan Timms claimed his second KSE Racing Hard Charger of the week with a drive from 19th to sixth.

Logan Schuchart claimed his 37th career Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

NOS Energy Drink Heats One, Two, and Four belonged to Logan Schuchart, Kyle Larson, and Bill Balog. WIX Filters Heat Three went to David Gravel.

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Tyler Courtney.

Courtney also topped the Toyota Racing Dash.

Garet Williamson won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[4]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 3. 2-David Gravel[2]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[10]; 5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 6. 10-Ryan Timms[19]; 7. 15-Donny Schatz[12]; 8. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 9. 71-Parker Price Miller[8]; 10. 26-Justin Peck[11]; 11. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[9]; 12. 24D-Danny Sams III[16]; 13. 48-Danny Dietrich[20]; 14. 49-Brad Sweet[14]; 15. 21-Brian Brown[7]; 16. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[25]; 17. 1A-Jacob Allen[17]; 18. 88-Austin McCarl[24]; 19. 5-Brenham Crouch[15]; 20. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[18]; 21. 7S-Chris Windom[23]; 22. 6-Zach Hampton[26]; 23. 23-Garet Williamson[21]; 24. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[27]; 25. 39M-Anthony Macri[13]; 26. 28-Conner Morrell[22]; 27. 17B-Bill Balog[3]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 2. 28-Conner Morrell[2]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[3]; 6. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[7]; 7. 9-Kasey Kahne[8]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[14]; 9. 11T-TJ Stutts[4]; 10. 44-Chris Martin[11]; 11. 6-Zach Hampton[12]; 12. 13-Daison Pursley[10]; 13. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[16]; 14. 32-Bryce Lucius[9]; 15. 36-Jason Martin[13]; 16. 99-Skylar Gee[18]; 17. 16T-Brady Bacon[17]; 18. 15K-Creed Kemenah[15]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 16T-Brady Bacon[1]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[2]; 3. 64-Andy Pake[3]; 4. 12X-Kameron Key[4]; 5. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[13]; 6. 34-Sterling Cling[6]; 7. 16G-Austyn Gossel[8]; 8. 6G-Bryan Gossel[7]; 9. 0-DJ Christie[5]; 10. 77T-Tyeller Powless[9]; 11. 17GP-Landon Crawley[10]; 12. 16TH-Kevin Newton[11]; 13. 69K-Christopher Bell[12]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[3]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson[5]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 7. 21-Brian Brown[6]; 8. 71-Parker Price Miller[7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 3. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[4]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[3]; 5. 1A-Jacob Allen[6]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[7]; 8. 32-Bryce Lucius[8]; 9. 36-Jason Martin[10]; 10. 16T-Brady Bacon[11]; 11. 0-DJ Christie[13]; 12. 77T-Tyeller Powless[12]; 13. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 3. 26-Justin Peck[7]; 4. 5-Brenham Crouch[5]; 5. 10-Ryan Timms[3]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 7. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 8. 44-Chris Martin[8]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]; 10. 64-Andy Pake[11]; 11. 6G-Bryan Gossel[9]; 12. 16TH-Kevin Newton[12]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 21-Brian Brown[3]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet[5]; 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 6. 11T-TJ Stutts[11]; 7. 88-Austin McCarl[6]; 8. 13-Daison Pursley[7]; 9. 2C-Cole Macedo[8]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee[12]; 11. 34-Sterling Cling[9]; 12. 17GP-Landon Crawley[10]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[4]; 4. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich[9]; 6. 28-Conner Morrell[5]; 7. 9-Kasey Kahne[6]; 8. 6-Zach Hampton[7]; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]; 10. 12X-Kameron Key[11]; 11. 16G-Austyn Gossel[10]; 12. 69K-Christopher Bell[12]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:13.215[6]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:13.292[19]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:13.356[11]; 4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:13.360[7]; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:13.384[8]; 6. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:13.393[21]; 7. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 00:13.403[9]; 8. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:13.490[17]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:13.497[22]; 10. 5-Brenham Crouch, 00:13.497[13]; 11. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:13.522[16]; 12. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:13.538[20]; 13. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:13.542[2]; 14. 26-Justin Peck, 00:13.570[10]; 15. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:13.638[5]; 16. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.665[4]; 17. 97UK-Ryan Harrison, 00:13.709[14]; 18. 6G-Bryan Gossel, 00:13.756[15]; 19. 36-Jason Martin, 00:13.791[3]; 20. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:13.890[24]; 21. 16T-Brady Bacon, 00:13.916[25]; 22. 64-Andy Pake, 00:13.979[1]; 23. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 00:14.003[12]; 24. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:14.171[18]; 25. 0-DJ Christie, 00:14.562[23]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:13.319[14]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:13.475[24]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:13.489[8]; 4. 71-Parker Price Miller, 00:13.495[16]; 5. 21-Brian Brown, 00:13.507[10]; 6. 24D-Danny Sams III, 00:13.532[12]; 7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:13.549[5]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:13.639[15]; 9. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:13.665[2]; 10. 28-Conner Morrell, 00:13.689[7]; 11. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:13.713[6]; 12. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:13.744[4]; 13. 13-Daison Pursley, 00:13.753[19]; 14. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:13.797[3]; 15. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:13.809[9]; 16. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:13.869[13]; 17. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:13.919[11]; 18. 48-Danny Dietrich, 00:13.940[17]; 19. 17GP-Landon Crawley, 00:13.943[18]; 20. 16G-Austyn Gossel, 00:13.995[22]; 21. 11T-TJ Stutts, 00:14.050[21]; 22. 12X-Kameron Key, 00:14.083[23]; 23. 99-Skylar Gee, 01:00.000[1]; 24. 69K-Christopher Bell, 01:00.100[20]