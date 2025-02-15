SPEED TOUR SUPER MODIFIEDS JOIN SHASTA SPEEDWAY SEASON OPENER ON MAY 3

By Steven Blakesley

ANDERSON, Calif. (February 14, 2024) – The high speed thrills of the Speed Tour Super Modifieds have been added to the opening night for the 2025 season at Shasta Speedway in Anderson, Calif. on May 3. The event kicks off the new management of the speedway from promoter Steve Schmitt and also lifts the curtain on the 2025 Speed Tour season.

Tickets for the season opener will be priced at just $15 for adults with kids 12 and under admitted for free to see five divisions of racing. Grandstands open at 5pm with opening ceremonies at 7pm

Super Modifieds made their highly-anticipated return to the .375-mile oval at the Shasta District Fairgrounds last July with Arizona’s Nathan Byrd storming to victory. Qualifying average speeds neared 100 miles per hour with lap times in the 13 second range for the unlimited horsepower winged machines.

The 2025 Shasta Speedway campaign features five events for Super Late Models, INEX Legends, Bombers, and Hornets. Each of the Super Late Model events pays $2,000 to win and $700 to start. Rules for the SLM series can be found on the track website at www.shastaspeedway.com

Nearly a dozen Late Model competitors have already registered their car numbers for the upcoming events, including Shasta 125 winners David Miller and Dane Nissen, 2024 season opening winner Brandon Williams, 2024 Shasta explodes winner Douglas Atkins, and 2024 Legends track champion Derek Copeland.

The May 3 INEX Legends event will also be part of the NorCal Legends Series as well. Brandon White won the series championship in 2024.

Rules and procedures will be released to www.ShastaSpeedway.com when available. For more information on the 2025 season, contact Shasta Speedway at info@shastaspeedway.com or call (530) 524-6283

2025 Shasta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)

MAY 3 – Speed Tour Super Modifieds, Super Late Models, NorCal Legend Series, Bombers, Hornets

MAY 31 – Super Late Models, INEX Legends, Bombers, Hornets

JUNE 28 – Super Late Models, NorCal Legend Series, Bombers, Hornets

SEPTEMBER 13 – Super Late Models, INEX Legends, Bombers, Hornets

OCTOBER 4 – Super Late Models, INEX Legends, Bombers, Hornets