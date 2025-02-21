BERCO REDWOOD BACK AS PLACERVILLE TITLE SPONSOR

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Placerville Speedway is excited to welcome back Berco Redwood/ Berry Lumber as title sponsor of the quarter mile for the second consecutive year.

The El Dorado County Fairgrounds venue is entering its 60th season of competition and year number 10 under the leadership of Promoters Scott Russell and Kami Arnold.

Opening in 1965, the high-banked, red-clay bullring has been a favorite among fans throughout Northern California and is just a short drive up the hill from the capital city of Sacramento.

Berco Redwood/ Berry Lumber will also be presenting sponsor of the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout/ Legends Weekend on Friday and Saturday May 2nd and 3rd. The much-anticipated event showcases Winged 360 Sprint Cars and the Non-Winged Ultimate Sprint Car Series both nights.

Appearances by the Kubota High Limit Racing 410 Sprint Cars, the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour, the NARC 410 Sprint Cars and more dot the schedule for what is sure to be a memorable year at the quarter mile.

“We’re really looking forward to the season ahead and thrilled to have Berco Redwood/ Berry Lumber return as title sponsor at Placerville Speedway,” said Promoter Scott Russell. “Tim Berry and his company have been great supporters of motorsports, along with offering high quality products and services. We hope all the fans and teams will support Berco Redwood/ Berry Lumber whenever possible.”

For over 40 years, Berco Redwood has been providing building materials for decks, fences, patio covers and landscape projects throughout Northern California. In addition to lumber, they have the connectors, hardware, finishes and advice on how to best use them for your needs. To learn more about the company simply visit https://www.bercoredwood.com/

Whether you are a contractor or a homeowner, Berry Lumber has the building products you need for your job, large or small. Berry Lumber is a full service, drive-thru lumber yard that has easy access from Auburn Boulevard. In addition to high-quality products, you’ll also find unbeatable service. To learn more visit https://www.berrylumber.com/

As we prepare for the 2025 campaign make sure to lock up your Placerville Speedway season tickets to catch all the action. To acquire your season pass simply click https://bit.ly/42zKmlT

The season gets underway with a Test and Tune on March 8th before the opening championship point race commences on March 15th with the 22nd annual “Tribute to Al Hinds.”

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

——-

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 8: Test and Tune | noon-4pm. Pit Gate Opens at noon. Grandstands are closed

Saturday March 15: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd Late Models and BCRA Lightning Sprints | 22nd annual Tribute to Al Hinds Championship Opener

Saturday March 22: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

Saturday March 29: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Thrill on the Hill- SCCT Opening Night