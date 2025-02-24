Fremont Speedway has diverse, exciting 2025 schedule for 75th anniversary season

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction has an action-packed, diverse schedule planned for its 74th anniversary season featuring 21 unique nights of racing. “The Track That Action Built” will feature several marquee events, the entertaining weekly winged 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks and a few unique races with many having big involvement with the fans in the stands.

“When we start planning a schedule we really look into how we can come up diverse, entertaining events for all race fans and race teams. Just as important, nearly every event has fan interaction with theme nights. We are in the entertainment business and everything we strive to do is about that….keeping fans entertained,” said Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farmer.

“We couldn’t do any of this without our great race teams, fans, dedicated employees and our fantastic marketing partners. Shelly and I can’t thank all those people enough. We always say they provide the horsepower and we are just the lucky ones who get to hold the steering wheel,” added Farmer.

It all kicks off Saturday, April 19 with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints, the NAPA of Bryan AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales for the 305 sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks. The evening will have displays from future racers.

The Kubota High Limit Racing stars will make their first ever appearance at Fremont Speedway on Wednesday, May 14 as part of the-Rooter Midweek Series. Reserved and general admission tickets are now available here: https://bit.ly/4ayR39K. All reserved tickets purchased online in advance receive a FREE pit pass upgrade at track. The upgrade tent will be located inside the main grandstand gate and will be open from 4pm-7pm.

The NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Valvoline make four stops at Fremont Speedway in 2025 beginning with Saturday, April 26. Ohio Sprint Speedweek will visit the track with the All Stars on Wednesday, June 18 and will return to the popular Jim Ford Classic Friday and Saturday, Sept. 12 and 13. The rejuvenated All Star Circuit of Champions – America’s oldest winged sprint car series – have visited Fremont Speedway 135 times.

For the first time since 2003 the stars of the USAC Am soil National Sprint Car Series come back to “The Track That Action Built” as part of the Open Wheel Shoot-Out, Saturday, June 28. The winged 305 sprints and the DS midgets will also be in action.

The Attica Fremont Championship Series for the 410 and 305 sprints invade Fremont eight times in 2025.

The American Non-Wing Sprints will compete at Fremont along with the winged 410 sprints on Saturday, Aug. 2 and the 305 sprints will headline the Sandusky County Fair on Monday, Aug. 18 along with the ladies’ powder puff truck race.

The Valvoline American Late Model Iron Man Series will make its first ever Fremont Speedway appearance Saturday, May 3.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com

About Gill Construction – https://kgcpc.com

Owned and operated by Ray Brooks, and headquartered in nearby Port Clinton, Ohio, Gill Construction specializes in an array of land and water services, utilizing over five decades of experience to build an extensive repertoire which includes site excavation, site utilities, demolition, trenching, and marina service. Gill Construction boasts a dynamic, diverse, and experienced workforce, guaranteed to perform and complete any task with the utmost customer satisfaction.