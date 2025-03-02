Conner Morrell Joins Bill Rose Racing for Rookie World of Outlaws Campaign

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (March 1, 2025) – Conner Morrell is ready to join The Greatest Show on Dirt.

The 20-year-old has been hired by Bill Rose Racing for his debut campaign with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. The Bradenton, FL driver becomes the seventh rookie in the class of 2025 and brings the total number of full-time competitors to 15.

The addition of Morrell means Bill Rose will field two cars on the World of Outlaws tour this year. He already put Mooresville, IN’s Zach Hampton behind the wheel of the No. 6. Morrell will still compete with his familiar No. 28 under Rose’s banner.

“The deal came together a little late,” Morrell said. “Obviously, we were talking through the off-season. I just couldn’t really come up with anything immediately. I knew I had something, but I didn’t know how quickly I could get it. Once I knew I had it, we decided to put this deal together. I’m super excited. I’ve always wanted to be an Outlaw.”

Morrell has sharpened his talents in recent years leading him to the sport’s biggest stage. Last season he competed primarily in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. Highlights included victories at Michigan’s Butler Speedway and Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway. He also took on the full All Star Circuit of Champions tour in 2023.

While he’s been improving every year, he still knows 2025 is going to serve up plenty of challenges competing with the best every week. He’s ready to embrace the journey ahead and learn.

“There’s going to be a ton of new tracks,” Morrell said. “I ran the All Stars, so I think that will help me a little bit this year being on the road. I still know I’m going to get my teeth kicked in. These guys are the best of the best, and there’s no doubt about it. But I’m excited to run with them.”

The 2025 campaign already got underway a few weeks ago at the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. At the time, Morrell didn’t expect to be full-time for the year. Then suddenly things came together, and he’s ready to take the step to Sprint Car racing’s top level.

“It was kind of thrown in my lap,” Morrell said. “I was in my room watching a movie, had just got back from the gym, and I was told that we’re going on the Outlaw tour. I’m super excited.”

Morrell continues his rookie campaign this Sunday-Monday, March 2-3 at Volusia Speedway Park’s Bike Week Jamboree.

