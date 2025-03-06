Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Sweep World of Outlaws Bike Week Jamboree

Inside Line Promotions

BARBERVILLE, Fla. (March 5, 2025) – Big Game Motorsports swept the Bike Week Jamboree, giving driver David Gravel multiple World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victories for the 10 th consecutive season.

The strong performance during the doubleheader moved Gravel into the lead in the World of Outlaws championship standings by 44 points.

Gravel set quick time during qualifying at Volusia Speedway Park on both Sunday and Monday. A heat race win each night earned a spot into the dash. Gravel placed second in the dash on Sunday to garner the outside front row starting position in the main event. He led the distance of the 25-lap feature for his first trip to Victory Lane of the season.

“The car was really, really good tonight,” he said in a post-race interview on DIRTVision. “I thought, in the feature, I was super maneuverable. At first, I thought I was top dominant, but really I could run the bottom, and I felt like I was just as fast down there.

“Tonight was just our night. We qualified well, got a good dash draw, and with how the track was, it was good to start up front.”

A run from fifth to third place in the dash on Monday lined Gravel up on the inside of the second row in the main event. After falling to fourth at the start of the race, Gravel picked through the field to power into the lead on Lap 15. He led the final 11 circuits to score his second straight win.

“Confidence has been high,” he said. “All offseason it was high. After DIRTcar Nationals, it was high. To sweep the weekend feels really, really good. Now we’re going to a lot of different places, different sizes, places we haven’t been very often. It’s going to be a wildcard. It’s going to be a battle and fight every night no matter what.”

The two triumphs give Gravel 105 career World of Outlaws wins, which is tied for seventh on the all-time list.

Next up is a trip to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala., on Friday for the Dega Duel before the Black Ice Brawl at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss., on Saturday.

Gravel was victorious at Talladega Short Track in 2011 and he placed fourth there in March 2023 during his most recent visit. Gravel ran second the last time he competed at Magnolia Motor Speedway in March 2023.

QUICK RESULTS –

March 2 – Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (2); Feature: 1 (2).

March 3 – Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 3 (5); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

6 races, 2 wins, 6 top fives, 6 top 10s, 6 top 15s, 6 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala., for the Dega Duel and Saturday at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss., for the Black Ice Brawl with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

