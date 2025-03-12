Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Sweep Night at Magnolia Motor Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

COLUMBUS, Miss. (March 11, 2025) – Big Game Motorsports continued its hot start to the season by capturing two more podiums in the Deep South last weekend.

David Gravel guided the team into Victory Lane on Saturday during the Black Ice Brawl at Magnolia Motor Speedway, where he swept the night to score his first career victory at the track. He advanced from fifth to second place the previous night at Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala.

“Very pleased,” he said of the weekend. “We continued to qualify awesome and put ourselves in position. The guys gave me a great car all weekend and everybody is on top of their game.”

The weekend began with the Dega Duel, in which Gravel set quick time during qualifying for the third race in a row. He won a heat race before finishing where he started – fifth – in the dash. That lined him up on the inside of the third row in the main event.

Gravel maneuvered into the runner-up position around two thirds of the way through the 35-lap feature and he closed on the leader, but was unable to find an opportunity to pass as he settled for the second-place showing.

“I felt good,” he said. “Two lapped cars on the inside weren’t moving off the bottom. It took me a long time to get by them and Bill (Balog) was still up the track. If I could have got by them quicker I would have had a shot. Right there at the end the track cleaned off and the last eight laps or so it was one lane around the bottom.”

The team continued its hot streak on Saturday at Magnolia Motor Speedway, where they were victorious every time they hit the track. Gravel set quick time during qualifying for the fourth straight event before he won a heat race, the dash and the main event.

“We qualified good and heat raced well to get in the dash,” he said. “It’s always nice to get the No. 1 dash draw. Sometimes it’s a good thing and sometimes it’s bad, but I’d like to control my own destiny and have a shot to control the race. It felt good to get in the lead. The track is so wide and has so many options. I didn’t really know where I needed to be every lap. We had a good enough race car it didn’t matter. I was able to run my race and get the job done.”

Next up is a trip to Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas, this Friday and Saturday for the Cowtown Classic. Gravel placed second at the track last season.

“Kennedale was a track that was very interesting last year,” he said. “We had a lot of weather and had lighting issues. I’m hoping we get a fair shake this year and get a racy race track, and we have a good event because I know they’re trying to do a lot of good things.”

Gravel enters the weekend leading the World of Outlaws championship standings by 56 points.

QUICK RESULTS –

March 7 – Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Ala. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 5 (5); Feature: 2 (5).

March 8 – Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

8 races, 3 wins, 8 top fives, 8 top 10s, 8 top 15s, 8 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas, for the Cowtown Classic with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

