By Marty Czekala

A new event award is up for grabs after each CRSA Sprints A-Main, but it’s an award that no driver hopes to win.

Mike Emhof and 305 Sprint Car legend Darryl Ruggles are excited to announce the Ruggles World of Autobody and Graphics Hard Luck Award. This event will be given out after each race to the driver with the most brutal luck from each CRSA event. At the end of the season, the three drivers with the most hard luck awards will receive monetary bonuses, with the overall receiving the “Hard Luck of the Season” trophy.

“My business has done really good in the last couple of years,” said Darryl Ruggles, 2020 CRSA Sprints Champion with 11 series wins. “When Mike came out with everything for 2025, the time was perfectly right to become a loyal sponsor. Every race needs an extra incentive. Whatever little bit can really help. It’s not an award that anyone wants, but if you have a bad night which we all do, those are the guys that need that pick me up.”

“Darryl has been a big supporter and legend of the 305 class,” said Emhof. “We’re thankful he’s been able to step up this season and provide a post-race bonus for a driver whose luck may not go their way on a race night.”

Ruggles World of Auto Body and Graphics is a reputable auto body repair shop located at 2187 State Route 21 in Canandaigua, New York. Established in 1995 by Darryl Ruggles, the shop specializes in collision repair and restoration services, aiming to restore vehicles to their original condition. With a focus on customer satisfaction, clients frequently commend the shop for its quality workmanship and efficient service. The facility offers services such as auto body repair and paint.

For inquiries or to schedule an appointment, they can be reached at (585) 396-0850.

