Wet weather cancels Placerville Speedway opener

Placervlle, CA…The event scheduled for this Saturday at Placerville Speedway has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The “Tribute to Al Hinds” now transitions over to Saturday March 22nd and will include the following divisions:

-Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars

-Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks

-Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks

-Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

𝗨𝗽𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘄𝗮𝘆:

Saturday March 22: Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks, Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks and the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Tribute to Al Hinds

Saturday March 29: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Thrill on the Hill- SCCT Opening Night

Saturday April 5: Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks, Nor-Cal Challenge BCRA/WMR Midget Super Series plus USAC Western States and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Prospectors Pursuit