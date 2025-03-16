Williams Grove Cancels March 16 Opener, Opening Night Now March 21

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – A forecast for drenching rains and high winds on Sunday has forced Williams Grove Speedway to pull the plug on the slated March 16, 2 pm. season opener.

Officials had been hopeful that that the weather for Sunday would improve but to no avail, forcing the cancellation.

Hoosier will now present Opening Night coming up in six days, on Friday evening, March 21 at 7:30 pm.

The Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars will be in action for the 2025 lidlifter.

