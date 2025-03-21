BUSY SEASON AHEAD FOR MSR MIDWEST LIGHTS TEAMS

From Must See Racing

March 21, 2025 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing today announced the updated 2025 schedule for the Midwest Lights Series. The 9-race schedule may be the most ambitious in the six-year history of the competitive 602-crate series.

The 2025 season schedule currently kicks off on June 21 at Michigan’s Owosso Speedway and will conclude returning to Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan with two full shows on Labor Day weekend August 30-31.

New tracks to the schedule in 2025 include Midvale, Ohio July 19, Corrigan Oil Speedway, Michigan June 27 and Kalamazoo Speedway, Michigan on July 4. Lorain Raceway Park, which has been on the schedule each year since 2020, is not on the 2025 schedule.

The MSR Midwest Lights will pair up with the MSR 410 National Series on six occasions in 2025 to give fans a double-header of winged sprint car racing. The first of the six double-headers kicks off June 21 at Owosso Speedway.

Sandusky Speedway, Ohio will host both the MSR National and Midwest Lights on Wednesday July 23 to open the 48th annual Hy-Miler Supermodified Nationals week of racing.

“The upcoming 2025 Midwest Lights season featuring several new teams and six different tracks will no doubt be one of, if not the most entertaining, competitive and exciting seasons in our history” explained MSR President Jim Hanks.

“The combination of schedule, television programming and our all new 2025 Attendance Bonus Program has attracted several new teams and will financially assist and reward our field of outstanding drivers and teams from the bottom to the top” concluded Hanks.

The MWL series will also be the benefactor of national television exposure six times in 2025. The series will appear on the Racing America 24/7 channel found on several streaming platforms including ROKU.

One final date listed as May 10 has yet to be announced. Once this date is announced it will complete the 2025 MSR Midwest Lights Series schedule.

