Jason Johnson Classic Brings World of Outlaws to Arrowhead

By Alex Nieten

COLCORD, OK (April 1, 2025) – The time has come to honor one of the finest men to ever grace the sport of Sprint Car racing, Jason Johnson.

The “Ragin’ Cajun” embodied professionalism throughout his career as he launched and built Jason Johnson Racing into an organization capable of competing at the highest level of the sport. Johnson knew no strangers, treating all in the pit area with kindness and respect.

After his passing, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars have prioritized racing in his honor every season, and this weekend brings the seventh edition of the Jason Johnson Classic presented by FK Rod Ends.

For the second year in a row, Colcord, OK’s Arrowhead Speedway is the host. The pristine facility just west of the Arkansas border welcomed The Greatest Show on Dirt for the first time last year. This time around the event grows to two days as the country’s best Sprint Car drivers are set for a full weekend (April 4-5) of action in the “Sooner State.” Saturday’s winner will bank $20,000.

It’s time to put on a show for Jason Johnson.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

#FOREVER41: The Jason Johnson Classic naturally brings plenty of attention to the Jason Johnson Racing crew, and Carson Macedo will look to drive the No. 41 on a storybook trip to Victory Lane Saturday.

The JJR team took the first running back in 2019, leaving no dry eyes on the property of Lake Ozark Speedway. That win came with David Gravel behind the wheel, and the team is still looking for their second event triumph.

It would no doubt be a special moment for Macedo if he can pull it off. The Lemoore, CA native was the first to win in the No. 41 after Johnson’s passing in 2018. Macedo claimed his prelim at Knoxville Raceway’s 360 Nationals. He ran a handful of races for the team to close out that year and laid the foundations for his eventual move to JJR in 2021. His best finish in the Jason Johnson Classic is second in 2023.

Macedo has won 42 World of Outlaws Features since joining the team and last year nearly lifted them to Johnson’s dream of a title, finishing runner-up to David Gravel by less than 100 points. He’s in the championship hunt again early in 2025, trailing Gravel by 78 markers with 13 races complete. The 28-year-old has only missed the top 10 once this season with Johnson’s cousin Philip Dietz continuing to turn the wrenches.

SIX RACES, SIX WINNERS: Parity has been the pattern through six runnings of the Jason Johnson Classic as no driver has been able to claim more than one through six runnings.

Gravel’s victory in the inaugural edition was already mentioned, and he was followed by James McFadden, Brad Sweet, and Jacob Allen while the event took place at Lake Ozark Speedway. Rico Abreu claimed 2023 when the event shifted to 81 Speedway. Last year, it relocated to its current home of Arrowhead Speedway and Sheldon Haudenschild scored the $20,000 prize.

That leaves many powerhouses of the sport without a Jason Johnson Classic win that could continue the trend this weekend. Names such as Donny Schatz, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Logan Schuchart, Giovanni Scelzi, and others will be in search of their first. Two former winners, Gravel and Haudenschild, will be in attendance aiming to become the first with two.

ROTH ROLLING: It took a few weeks, but Michael “Buddy” Kofoid and Roth Motorsports are performing at the level many expected them too in 2025.

It began with six consecutive top 10 finishes beginning with the final night of Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals through the first of two evenings at Kennedale Speedway Park. And in the four races since that streak started, Kofoid and company have elevated to another level.

It started with a win in the Cowtown Classic finale. Kofoid then led laps on night one at Cotton Bowl Speedway before a runner-up. He finished second the following night too. The latest statement was a victory in his debut at Lawton Speedway to make it four consecutive top two finishes.

Now the focus turns to Arrowhead, where the Penngrove, CA native finished seventh last year in his only trip to the track.

NEW POWER: Major news hit the Sprint Car world last Friday when it was announced that Donny Schatz and his Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing team would be returning to Chevrolet engines after spending the last several seasons running and developing the FPS410. The No. 15 will continue to attract plenty of attention as Schatz gets reacquainted with Chevy power.

The sample size is small so far as Schatz has only one night back with the bowtie. He drove from 15th to 10th on Friday at Lawton. Schatz’s Arrowhead experience is also limited to one previous appearance. The Fargo, ND driver finished 11th at the Oklahoma oval last year.

But around the corner there are plenty of tracks on the calendar where Schatz has loads of experience. I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park is home to a trio of his wins and is a week after the Jason Johnson Classic. The following weekend brings the tour to Knoxville Raceway, and Schatz’s endless accomplishments at “The Sprint Car Capital of the World” are well known. Not too long after that is a weekend at Eldora Speedway.

KNOTTED UP: The 2025 Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year battle continues to live up to the hype.

Only a couple weeks after Garet Williamson took over the top spot for the first time, there’s a tie at the top. Early leader Chris Windom finished ninth at Lawton, his fifth top 10 of the year and enough to equal Williamson’s point total. Despite Windom catching him, Williamson has still been solid as of late with nine straight finishes within the top 15.

Behind those two lurks Hunter Schuerenberg in third, 30 markers behind. Then, after “Hunter Percent” it’s Cole Macedo, Zach Hampton, Conner Morrell, and Skylar Gee.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday-Saturday, April 4-5 at Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, OK

ON THE INTERNET

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (13/89 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (1844 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-78 PTS)

2. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-88 PTS)

4. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-106 PTS)

5. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-166 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-212 PTS)

7. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-216 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B2 Motorsports No. 17B (-242 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-296 PTS)

10. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-296 PTS)