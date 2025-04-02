PERRIS HOSTS 260TH USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE THIS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 1, 2025… Following a break in the schedule, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, April 5th, at Perris Auto Speedway. Promoted by Don Kazarian, the fifth championship round will also showcase the PAS Senior Sprint Cars, PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars, PASSCAR Super Stocks, and PASSCAR American Factory Stocks. Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm and racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: Hoosier tires ARE REQUIRED ON ALL FOUR CORNERS of the car.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

Saturday’s event will be the 260th USAC/CRA event at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds since March 6, 2004. In all, forty-seven drivers have claimed victory at their “home track,” led by ten-time champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner with fifty-one triumphs. Nic Faas set the 1-lap track record of 15.833 on February 25, 2012 and the complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Entering the fifth point race, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) sits atop the point standings with a fifty-four point advantage over the competition. Driving the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17X Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil DRC, Swanson scored two third place finishes at the Imperial doubleheader on March 14th and 15th. At press time, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has posted one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Award, four top-10 finishes, and 31 feature laps led to his credit. With seven career USAC/CRA wins, the 2022 Western World Champion primarily races in the Midwest and might miss Saturday’s race at Perris Auto Speedway.

After winning the last three races, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) has climbed to second in the championship point chase. Racing his #41 Coyote Candle Company / Mesilla Valley Transportation DRC, Lewis has one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 76 feature laps led on the season. Like Swanson, Lewis has seven career USAC/CRA victories, primarily races in the Midwest, and might skip this Saturday’s action.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams (Corona, California) is ranked third in the chase for the championship. Piloting his #44 WC Friend Company / Get-Er Done Racing DRC, Williams recorded a fifth and twelfth place finish at the Imperial doubleheader. To date, the former National Non-Wing Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has posted one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, and two top-10 finishes on the season. “The Cadillac” has five career USAC/CRA feature wins and will be looking to earn his first triumph of 2025.

Defending champion, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) is fourth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #33P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport entry, Johnson ran sixth and twenty-third at Imperial’s doubleheader. At press time, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has posted two heat race victories and two top-10 finishes on the year. Currently tied with “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Dynamite” David Cardey, and Richard Vander Weerd with nine career series wins, R.J. will have his sights on returning to victory circle at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) ranks fifth in the championship standings. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil DRC, Williams placed tenth and ninth at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has recorded four top-10 finishes in the campaign. Currently tied with Matt Mitchell with eleven career series wins, “The Big Game Hunter” will be looking to add another Perris victory to his resume.

Brody Wake (Lake Havasu City, Arizona) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors over Connor Lundy, Cole Wakim, Dayton Shelton, Caleb Stelzig, Lonnie Oliver, Connor Speir, Brecken Guerrero, Racin Silva, and Blake Hendricks.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Calderwood, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Braden Chiaramonte, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, A.J. Bender, Blake Bower, Logan Williams, David Gasper, Verne Sweeney, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Elexa Herrera, Brody Roa, Grant Sexton, Brent Sexton, Jeff Dyer, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. General admission tickets (13 & over) are $35, Senior tickets (65 & over) are $30, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children (5 and under) are FREE. The Lake Perris Fairgrounds charges $20 for parking. Advance tickets are available and for more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Factory Wraps, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, Silbermann Solar, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Ricky Lewis, 1-Jake Swanson.

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Nic Faas – 15.833 (02/25/12)

PERRIS AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 51-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 10-Matt Mitchell, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 8-Richard Vander Weerd, 7-Brody Roa, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Justin Grant, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Austin Williams, 5-Brady Bacon, 5-Robert Ballou, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Charles Davis Jr., 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Tommy Malcolm, 3-Garrett Hansen, 3-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-C.J. Leary, 2-Ricky Lewis, 1-Blake Miller, 2-Jake Swanson, 2-Cody Williams, 2-Chris Windom, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Josh Ford, 1-David Gasper, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Jake Swanson-299, 2. Ricky Lewis-245, 3. Cody Williams-218, 4. R.J. Johnson-216, 5. Austin Williams-212, 6. Logan Calderwood-211, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-208, 8. Braden Chiaramonte-204, 9. Tommy Malcolm-194, 10. A.J. Bender-173, 11. Blake Bower-166, 12. Logan Williams-160, 13. David Gasper-157, 14. Brody Wake (R)-133, 15. Connor Lundy (R)-123, 16. Tye Mihocko-114, 17. Verne Sweeney-108, 18. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-103, —. Kevin Thomas Jr.-103, 20. J.J. Yeley-95.