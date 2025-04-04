USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS TAKE ON ﻿PLACERVILLE’S NOR-CAL CHALLENGE SATURDAY

By Richie Murray

Placerville, California (April 3, 2025)………The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midgets get back to work this Saturday, April 5, at California’s Placerville Speedway.

Round two of the season takes the series back to the 1/4-mile dirt oval for the 14th time dating back to 1996. Michael Faccinto and Cade Lewis captured victories in each of the series events at Placerville in 2024.

Jake Andreotti scored the series opening victory on March 8 at California’s Ventura Raceway. By virtue of his runner-up finish at Ventura, Caden Sarale leads the USAC Western States Midget point standings heading into Placerville.

Saturday’s event at Placerville presents the Nor-Cal Challenge, which brings USAC’s Western States Midgets, the Bay Cities Racing Association and Western Midget Racing all together this Saturday. Winged Sprint Cars are also on the card along with Pure Stocks and Lightning Sprints.

Past USAC Western States Midget winners at Placerville include Jimmy Sills (1996), Shane Golobic (2013 & 2017), Ronnie Gardner (2016), Gio Scelzi (2019), Kyle Larson (2019), Austin Liggett (2021), Jake Andreotti (2022), Michael Faccinto (2022 & 2024), Brody Fuson (2023) and Cade Lewis (2024).

Pit gates open at Noon Pacific. Grandstands open at 4:00pm. Cars on track at 5pm. Pit Passes are sold via Pit Pay or at the Pit Booth. Camping is available and space can be reserved by calling the El Dorado County Fairgrounds & Event Center at 530-621-5860. The El Dorado County Fairgrounds will charge $10 per vehicle to park.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr040525.

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINTS: 1-Caden Sarale-76, 2-T.J. Smith-76, 3-Dane Culver-70, 4-Dalten Gabbard-59, 5-Randi Pankratz-57, 6-Bryan Drollinger-48, 7-Todd Hawse-48, 8-Hailey Lambert-44, 9-Broedy Graham-43, 10-Brandt Twitty-43.