USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS REACH MILESTONE AT CASA GRANDE DEBUT

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 7, 2025… After a torrid battle at Perris, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will make their first ever visit to Central Arizona Raceway with two nights of action starting with the 525th event in series history on Friday, April 11th. The special Friday and Saturday doubleheader at the fast 3/8-mile oval in Casa Grande, Arizona will also showcase Dirt Mini Late Models, IMCA Mod Lites, and Pure Stocks. Located at the Pinal County Fairgrounds, the Pit Gates at Central Arizona Raceway will open at 2:00pm, the Spectator Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at centralazraceway.com or call 602.292.7607.

For those that cannot be at the races, a live stream will be broadcast by FloRacing.com.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: MUFFLERS ARE REQUIRED at Central Arizona Raceway.

– FUEL WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: Hoosier tires ARE REQUIRED ON ALL FOUR CORNERS of the car.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– 360 BONUS: Thanks to Sands Chevrolet and Central Arizona Raceway, a bonus will be given to the top three finishing 360 Sprint Cars. $500 for best, $300 for second best, and $200 for third best. Drivers must notify USAC/CRA officials at pill pick.

-HARD CHARGER BONUS: Photographer, Steve Lafond has donated $100 cash each night for the hard charger in the main event.

While new to USAC/CRA, Central Arizona Raceway was a regular stop for the Arizona based USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series. Between 2013 and 2019, the Pinal County Fairgrounds hosted that group seventeen times with seven different winners led by “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. with seven victories. While the track has a new configuration, Logan Seavey set the 410 series record of 14.948 on October 26, 2019 and R.J. Johnson established the 360 series record of 15.058 on October 29, 2016.

After five championship point races, Ricky Lewis of Oxnard, California has taken over the point lead. Racing his #41 Coyote Candle Company / Mesilla Valley Transportation DRC, Lewis ran fifth last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway and carries a 14-point advantage over the competition. To date, the young driver has posted three feature wins, one heat race victory, four top-10 finishes, and 76 feature laps led on the season. With seven career USAC/CRA wins, Ricky primarily races in the Midwest and might miss the action at Central Arizona Raceway.

Anaheim, California’s Jake Swanson is second in the chase for the championship. The pilot of the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17X Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil DRC skipped last Saturday’s event at Perris to prepare for a busy racing schedule in the Midwest. At press time, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Award, four top-10 finishes, and 31 feature laps led to his credit. With seven career USAC/CRA wins, the 2022 Western World Champion might also skip the doubleheader at the Pinal County Fairgrounds.

After finishing fourth last Saturday night, R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has climbed to third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #33P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport entry, the defending champion has posted two heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 3 feature laps led in the campaign. To date, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion is currently tied with “The Macho Man” Brady Bacon, “Dynamite” David Cardey, and Richard Vander Weerd with nine career series wins. Starting this Friday, Johnson will have his sights on sweeping both races at Casa Grande.

“The Cadillac” Cody Williams of Corona, California ranks fourth in the championship point standings. Piloting his #44 WC Friend Company / Get-Er Done Racing DRC, Williams scored the twenty-second Woodland Auto Display / WC Friend Company Fast Time Award of his career before finishing ninth in the Perris main event. At press time, the former National Non-Wing Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has two fast time awards, one heat race victory, and three top-10 finishes to his credit. “The Cadillac” is tied with “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, and Garrett Hansen with five career USAC/CRA wins and he will be looking to earn his first triumph of the year.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California is fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil DRC, Williams placed seventh last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has recorded five top-10 finishes on the season and is currently tied with Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins. “The Big Game Hunter” will have his sights on adding Central Arizona Raceway to his win list.

After a driver membership audit, Connor Lundy of Peoria, Arizona leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors over Cole Wakim, Caleb Stelzig, Lonnie Oliver, Brecken Guerrero, Blake Hendricks, and Connor Speir.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Logan Calderwood, A.J. Bender, David Gasper, Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm, Logan Williams, Blake Bower, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Verne Sweeney, Elexa Herrera, Austin Ervine, Grant Sexton, Brent Sexton, “The Rattlesnake” Andrew Sweeney, Matt Westfall, Brody Wake, Justin Kierce, A.J. Hernandez, and more.

Central Arizona Raceway is located on the Pinal County Fairgrounds at 512 S. Eleven Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, Arizona. To get to the track, take Exit 194 from Interstate 10, then head east seven miles to the fairgrounds. Adult Tickets are $25, Senior/Military Tickets are $20, Young Adult Tickets (12-17) are $15, and Kids (11 and under) are FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit centralazraceway.com or call 602.292.7607.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks Factory Wraps, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), In Honor of Wiley Miller Sr. & Wiley Miller II, Sexton Fire Protection, Silbermann Solar, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Ricky Lewis, 1-David Gasper, 1-Jake Swanson.

2025 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Ricky Lewis-313, 2. Jake Swanson-299, 3. R.J. Johnson-285, 4. Cody Williams-276, 5. Austin Williams-273, 6. Charles Davis Jr.-258, 7. Logan Calderwood-256, 8. A.J. Bender-245, 9. David Gasper-235, 10. Tommy Malcolm-225, 11. Logan Williams-208, 12. Blake Bower-206, 13. Braden Chiaramonte-204, 14. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-154, 15. Connor Lundy (R)-134, —. Verne Sweeney-134, 17. Cole Wakim (R)-127, 18. Brody Roa-118, 19. Kevin Thomas Jr.-103, 20. Elexa Herrera-100.