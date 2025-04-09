40 CONTENDERS IN SPEEDCAR CHAMPIONSHIP

Murray Machining & Sheds Murray Bridge Speedway hosts the 83rd running of the Australian Speedcar Championship this weekend.

A quality field of 40 drivers have entered for the 2 night event, which starts this Friday, April 11th, followed by the final on Saturday, April 12th.

The format will see drivers contest 2 rounds of heats on Night 1, before the field is split for two Preliminary Features. Saturday night then features another 2 rounds of heats, before the Pole Shuffle, B Main and the 40 Lap championship decider.

Amongst the nominations is Kaidon Brown, who claimed the title when it was last held at the MMS venue back in the 2017/2018 season and New Zealand’s Travis Buckley (pictured) who won this year’s SA Title in November.

Jack McCarthy leads the local entries as the current Pro Speedcar Week Champion, and is joined by Brendan Zadow, Robert Heard and Melissa Crouch who have all enjoyed success in other racing divisions.

A strong Victorian contingent crosses the border, featuring the likes of Dillon Ghent, Caleb Mills and Nick Parker, while Western Australia is also well represented with Tom Payet, Keenan Fleming and Beau Doyle. Luke Geering (NSW), Matt Jackson (NSW), Harry Stewart (QLD), Brock Webster (TAS) and Mitchell Sanderson (ACT) are amongst the other interstate competitors.

The competition is also bolstered by several Kiwis with Hayden Williams, Kaleb Currie, Brad Mosen and 10 time New Zealand Champion Micheel Pickens.

The event is supported by the re-scheduled running of the Formula 500s 65 Roses Championship, presented by Jettco EFI & PMP Chassis Australian which proudly raises support and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis.

Junior Formula 500s will also be in action across both nights, with Classic Speedcars on Night 1 and the V6 Sprints Memorial Race on night 2.

Racing kicks off 5.30 on both nights, with gates open from 4pm. Tickets for the event are available online via www.speedwaytickets.com.au, with general admission also available at the gate. The event will also be live-streamed via www.clayperview.com

EVENT DETAILS:

April 11

Australian Speedcar Championship – Night 1

Formula 500s 65 Roses Championship – Night 1

Junior Formula 500s

Classic Speedcars

April 12

Australian Speedcar Championship – Night 2

Formula 500s 65 Roses Championship – Night 2

Junior Formula 500s

V6 Sprints Memorial Race

Gates Open 4pm

Racing from 5.30pm

Tickets: www.speedwaytickets.com.au

Livestream: www.clayperview.com

Photo: Snapper’s Photographix