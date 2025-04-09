BILL MARVEL WOMEN’S CHARITY GOLF OUTING ﻿ON MAY 21 TO BENEFIT USAC RACEAID

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (April 9, 2025)………Tee up for the 29th annual Bill Marvel Women’s Charity Golf Outing to benefit USAC RaceAid on Wednesday, May 21, at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Indianapolis, Ind.

Registration and breakfast for the golf scramble is set for 7:30am Eastern with a shotgun start at 8:30am and will be followed by a luncheon, raffle and silent auction at the course located at 8802 West 56th Street in Indy.

All skill levels are welcome. The price is $85 per player for the event. Sponsors and teams can register for the event now at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/raceaid. From there, click the button next to “Register For A RACEAID Event” then select “RaceAid Golf Outing.”

Thanks to sponsors, golfers and partners, the annual golf outing has raised more than $400,000 over the years. You can help make this year’s golf tournament another success by partnering in any of the following ways: playing in the tournament, sponsoring a hole or team, giving a financial donation, providing door prizes or by donating auction items.

For any questions, or you would rather register with a check or cash, please contact Nikki@usacnation.com or by calling the USAC office at 317-247-5151 (Extension 704).

Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance. USAC RACEAID also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

To donate to USAC RaceAid, please visit www.RaceAid.Fund.