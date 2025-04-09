ULTIMATE SPRINT CAR SERIES HEADS TO BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY THIS SATURDAY

By Steven Blakesley

BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA (April 9, 2025) – The Ultimate Sprint Car Series headlines an exciting Saturday night of dirt track racing thrills at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway this weekend. The winged California Racesaver Sprints, California Lightning Sprints, and American Stocks will also be competing in a busy night the new one-third mile dirt track at Enos Ln and I-5.

General Admission tickets are on sale now at www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com. Adult general admission tickets are $20 with kids ages 6-12 admitted for $12 while kids five and under are free! Parking is free of charge. Grandstands open at 4pm with time trials at approx. 6pm and opening ceremonies at 6:30pm Tickets will also be available at the gate.

The Ultimate Sprint Car Series combines traditional 360 and 410 Sprint Cars into one division for wingless excitement on the dirt track. The USCS raced twice at the historic Bakersfield Speedway and once at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway Dirt Track in 2024. Brody Roa claimed both Bakersfield Speedway wins while Kaleb Montgomery prevailed in the championship finale for the series on October 5 at Kern.

Racing into the new layout at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, the series will establish a new track record and a new feature winner. The series has averaged just under 23 entries across its first three races with three different winners. Jake Andreotti of Castro Valley, Tanner Carrick of Lincoln, and Ricky Lewis of Camarillo are the three winners this year racing at the bullrings at Ventura Raceway, Ocean Speedway, and Merced Speedway. Saturday’s race at the new Bakersfield Speedway will be the largest track the series has run so far in 2025. Qualifying, 10-lap heat races, and a 30-lap feature are on tap for a $2,500 grand prize.

The California Racesaver Sprint Cars are winged 305 cubic inch-powered Sprint Cars. A 15-car field participated in their season opener at Merced Speedway two weeks ago with Clovis’ Kyle Rassmussen taking the victory. Kerman’s Davey Pombo and Fresno’s Kevin Barnes, Sr. were also in pursuit. A 25-lap feature is scheduled for the Racesavers on Saturday night along with qualifying and heat races.

California Lightning Sprints opens its 31st season with their first of five Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway appearances on Saturday night. Bobby Michnowicz of Oak Hills won the 2024 championship for the 1200cc motorcycle powered winged machines. He was followed by Eric Greco of Palmdale and Jeff Dyer of Yucca Valley in the standings.

The first two rounds of the 2025 American Stocks season has seen 19 different participants with Nicholas Johnson and Carson Conway scoring feature wins to start the year. The American Stocks return on Saturday night for a 20-lap feature. Johnson, Kyle Wood, Conway, Miranda Scott, and Cameron Campbell are the top-five in the standings so far.

For more information on Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.