Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series Start at Valley Speedway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/11/25) Beginning the highly anticipated 2025 racing season with renewed divisional intensity, the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League/Midwest Wingless Racing Association Challenge Series kicks off an action-packed year at Valley Speedway on Saturday, April 12.

Saturday, April 12 | Valley Speedway | Divisions:

Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series

Valley E-Mod

IMCA Mod Lite

A1 Trading Pure Stock

Rod End Supply Midwest Lightning Sprint

USRA B-Mod

Saturday, April 12 | Valley Speedway | Times:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 – 4:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:00 PM

Hot Laps: 5:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/554592

The payout for the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series event will be 1. $2,000, 2. $850, 3. $650, 4. $450, 5. $425, 6. $400, 7. $350, 8. $340, 9. $330, 10. $320, 11. $310, 12-20: $300.

Huge thanks to Linda Weld at Country Kids Daycare for putting up $100 to the Hard Charger in the feature!

Shoutout to Blake & Kyle Lewis at Lewis Automotive & Repair for tossing in $50 to a random finisher in the A-Main!

Details about Valley Speedway including full schedule, season points, and driver spotlights can be found online at www.valleyspeedway.com or follow along on major social media platforms | 348 East Old US 40 PO Box 641 Grain Valley, MO 64029 | 816-282-4822

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

For more information on developments in the upcoming 2025 season, visit www.powri.com or follow along on leading social media platforms.