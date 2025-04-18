Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP Season Begins Saturday at Crystal

By Zach Hiser

Merrill, MI – After being delayed one week due to Mother Nature, the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP (GLSS) are ready to kick off the 2025 season this Saturday, April 19th, at Michigan’s Crystal Motor Speedway. A host to GLSS three times in 2024, the show on Saturday is the first of four scheduled stops at Crystal this season.

Last year, Lagrange, Ohio’s Kasey Jedrzejek picked up the first win of the season at Crystal. Mike Keegan and Phil Gressman led the field to the green flag. The No.11N came from the sixth starting spot after winning his heat earlier in the night. Phil Gressman and Jared Horstman were also heat race winners in the May 4th show last season. An early yellow brought the field back to a single-file restart, which allowed Jedrzejek to start searching for speed around the track. In heavy lapped traffic during a long green-flag run, Jedrzejek took the lead from Mike Keegan en route to the win over the 22-car field.

When the Tour returned to Crystal in June of 2024, Jedrzejek’s notebook didn’t let him down. Starting on the outside of the front row alongside eventual Champion, Max Stambaugh, Jedrzejek again rolled to victory lane, although more challenged by Stambaugh than in his first win of the year.

Finally, in August, fans were treated to another barn-burner when Keith Sheffer, Jr, Kelsey Ivy, and Dustin Daggett. Sheffer jumped out to the early race lead from the inside of the second row, but after an early race caution, Ivy was able to put her No.20i to the front of the field. After a late race restart, Daggett found speed on the bottom of the race track and was able to take the lead from Ivy with just a handful of laps to go. Daggett was able to hang on to collect the win.

In addition to GLSS, Crystal Motor Speedway will also feature IMCA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Pro Stocks & Trucks, and Sport Compacts. Gates are set to open at 4:00 PM on Saturday, with racing scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Advanced tickets for Saturday’s Great Lakes Super Sprints Michigan CAT Division opener are available at CrystalMotorSpeedway.com. Learn more about the Great Lakes Super Sprints at GreatLakesSprints.com and find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.